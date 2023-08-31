Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 06:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Dream Girl 2, is expected to earn approx Rs 6.50 crore at the box office on day 6. In addition, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and others appear in Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ayushmann Khurrana film, Dream Girl 2, had an incredible beginning at the box office on Friday and kept the audience thronging to theatres through the weekdays. The film was released on August 25, 2023. 

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film featuring Ayushmann as a call center boy who can talk like a lady. He plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2, pretending to be a woman for money.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan helped the movie inch closer to 60 crore on its 6th day of release on which it is likely to collect about Rs 6.50 crore, according to industry sources. 
 

Dream Girl 2 has another week to strike a hit at the theatres before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan takes over the silver screen on September 7.

Dream Girl 2 on clash with Gadar 2

Ayushmann told ANI in his conversation about his film in the first week,"In the last 3 months, mid-budget and small-budget films are also running successfully. Earlier people used to feel that only big-budget movies would run. So, the timing of the movie is correct and it came in between Jawan and Gadar 2 but still made its own space and this will be the biggest victory of Dream Girl 2".

Also Read

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Movie has a decent start

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Movie has a decent start

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay's OMG 2 collects 17.5 cr on day 3

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Deol's movie soon to cross 300 crore

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Deol's movie soon to cross 300 crore

Ayushmann on playing ‘Pooja’ in Dream Girl

Ayushmann on playing ‘Pooja’ stated, “If the story is good and impactful, then not only girl but you will be ready to become a dinosaur. Actors want to undertake tough and challenging work. Previously, actors like Kamal Haasan sir, Govinda sir, and Aamir Khan Sir have also played female characters, but for this role, I have competition with Madhuri, Sridevi, and Hema Malini. Because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do justice if I kept male actors in mind.”

Dream Girl 2 also features Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. Ayushmann has also mentioned Annu Kapoor has consistently proved "lucky" for him as he had done other accomplished projects with him like Vicky Donor and Dream Girl.

Dream Girl 2: Box office collection (overview)

Day 1- Friday: Rs 10.69 crore
Day 2- Saturday: Rs 14.02 crore
Day 3- Sunday: Rs 16 crore
Day 4- Monday: Rs 5.42 crore
Day 5- Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore
Day 6- Wednesday: Rs 7.50 Crore
Day 7- Thursday: Rs 6.50 Crore (may earn).

More From This Section

Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here

Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 18: Deol's movie crosses 450 crore mark

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 18: Deol's movie crosses 450 crore mark

Top 5 upcoming movies, web series in September 2023 you can't miss

Top 5 upcoming movies, web series in September 2023 you can't miss

Hollywood writers' strike continues: Here's what you need to know

Hollywood writers' strike continues: Here's what you need to know

Topics : Ayushmann Khurrana Indian film industry Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon