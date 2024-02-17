Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Uniting country is true patriotism: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Uniting the country is true patriotism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday and added that the rich and the poor live in "different Indias"

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during party's 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally organised on party's foundation day, in Nagpur (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uniting the country is true patriotism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday and added that the rich and the poor live in "different Indias".
Gandhi was addressing a gathering on the second day of the Uttar Pradesh leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gandhi, along with the party's state president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudaulia area of the temple town. Gandhi also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Addressing the people at Gudaulia intersection, Gandhi said that India is a country of love, not of hatred.
"The country will become weak due to conflict between brothers. True patriotism is to unite the country.
"I have come with my head bowed before Ganga ji. Everyone should feel that they have come to meet their brother during this yatra," Gandhi said.
He said that there are "two Indias" in the country - one for the rich and one for the poor. He also hit out at the media alleging that it doesn't show the issues of farmers and labourers of the country.
"This media will show Modi ji 24 hours, will show Aishwarya Rai, but will not show the real issues," he said.
Gandhi also called a boy named Rahul from the crowd and asked him about the money spent on his education and unemployment. Gandhi said that unemployment and inflation are the only two issues in the country.
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel and the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra in Varanasi.
The yatra on Friday entered the state from Bihar at Chanduali where it halted for the night.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will join the yatra in Rae Bareli.
The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east to west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

Also Read

Idea of 'one nation, one election' attack on Indian Union: Rahul Gandhi

CWC meet: Rahul stresses on ideological clarity, focus on people's issues

Kashmiri Pandits urge Centre to increase relief, jobs in Budget session

Govt hiding poor people and animals from G20 dignitaries: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul arrives in Jaipur, to address public rally, inaugurate Cong office

BJP's two-day national council meeting with 11,500 delagates to begin today

Looking forward to first LS battle; party will decide seat: Mos IT

Legal guarantee for MSP if INDIA bloc wins in LS polls: Rahul in Bihar

Day after swapping smiles, Lalu Yadav says doors open for ex-ally Nitish

I-T dept freezes Cong's bank accounts, appellate tribunal de-freezes later

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon