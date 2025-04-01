Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man 4's title; movie set to release next year

Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man 4's title; movie set to release next year

The next part of the Spider-Man series got its title. The movie is set to release next year with the title that reads, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. Here's all you need to know

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 4's title announced

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-awaited fourth sequel of Tom Holland's Spider-Man universe has finally announced its title and release date. The much awaited movie is going to hit theatres on July 31, 2026 with the title,'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
 
Tom Holland appeared in a short clip announcing the title of his upcoming movie. 
 
Apart from this, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton also appeared at CinemaCon's stage on Monday acknowledging that he lost $200 at the roulette table in Las Vegas.
 
While standing on the stage, he said, “To say that it’s an honor to be standing on this stage is a pretty big understatement.” He also accepted his life-long craze for the character.
 
 
The lead actor, Tom Holland, also appeared in a video segment and gave a “massive thank you for all the support.” He also stated that, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start.”

Also Read

L2: Empuraan

Two mins of scenes removed from 'L2: Empuraan', says movie's producer

PremiumJetSynthesys

JetSynthesys to take e-sports global, starting with Middle East entry

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan box office day 2: Mohanlal film is biggest Malayalam opener

Santosh movie banned in India

Santosh ban in India: Producers reveal reason behind censor board decision

Deva ott release

'Deva' OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hedge film

 
“A ride that we haven’t really seen before,” Cretton added.
 
The title came from a 2008 storyline where something miraculous happened and everyone forgot who Spider-Man was. (The controversial storyline also ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary-Jane).
 
Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home that surpassed $1.9 billion at the global box office. Watts also directed Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).
 
The upcoming movie is written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna , who also penned the previous hit No Way Home. 
 
Tom is returning in the lead role as Spider-Man. However, it is interesting to watch which role 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink is likely going to land. Some assume that she is going to be the new love interest for Peter Parker, while others hint at a possible X-Men Role.
 
The Marvel fandom has to wait till 2026 to see Spider-Man in action. Some major Marvel movies are already in pipeline this year, including Thunderbolts arriving in May and The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuting on July 25.
 
Meanwhile, Marvel's much-anticipated movie marking the return of Robert Downey Jr to the franchise is Avengers: Doomsday, where the former Iron Man can be seen in the villain avatar as Doctor Dooom. The movie is set for release in May 2026.

More From This Section

exam result, result

PSEB Class 5 result 2025 to be out soon: Simple steps to download

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Mufasa to Deva: Here are top six OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Raid 2 teaser out

Raid 2 teaser out: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik in crime thriller

Prabhas

Prabhas to marry Hyderabad businessman's daughter soon? Details here

Robert Downey Jr

Avengers: Doomsday's full cast is out, Robert Downey Jr returns as villain

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Hollywood Spiderman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon