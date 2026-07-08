PM Modi, Indonesian Prez inaugurate Prambanan Temple restoration project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project, a 1000-year-old Hindu temple in Yogyakarta on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in bilateral cultural cooperation.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the ancient shrine and engaged with officials on site. Enthusiastic crowds waving the national flags of both nations lined the streets, extending a warm welcome as the leaders made their way to the historic temple complex.

Emphasising that cultural legacy connects people from different geographies, PM Modi thanked Indonesia and it's people for preserving the "grand heritage" of Prambanan Temple complex.

In his address later, while visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site along with Indonesian President, he also said it was his honour to be part of the inauguration of a joint conservation project for the Prambanan Temple complex.

"In conversations I hear, the winds here carry a scent of culture. That scent which we feel every moment on the soil of India. This scent, this cultural heritage, connects us," Modi said.

"1200 years..I thank the people here (in Indonesia)..the way they have preserved this grand heritage, and maintained it, and done it with a devotional faith. So, I also wholeheartedly greet people of Indonesia and all the rulers (of Indonesia) who have been, so far," he said.

The visit to the historic site by the two leaders came a day after India and Indonesia exchanged a Letter of Intent to start the project on conservation and restoration of the temple complex with assistance from India.

"I saw chants of 'Mahamrityunjay' and 'Om Namah Shiva' being offered in this temple; this indeed touched the heart.

"As we begin the conservation and restoration work at Prambanan Temple complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage, I am very assured that Indian tourists will definitely visit this place," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi shared a stunning aerial view of the iconic Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia. Sharing the video on X, he wrote, "The majestic Prambanan Temple."

On Tuesday, India and Indonesia exchanged a Letter of Intent for an India-backed conservation and restoration initiative at the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The agreement followed high-level talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo, aimed at strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and fostering a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region.

Constructed in the 9th century, Prambanan stands as Indonesia's largest Hindu temple complex, primarily dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its towering shrines honour the Hindu trinity, Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, alongside sanctuaries for their divine mounts. Intricate stone reliefs across the complex vividly depict scenes from the Ramayana, underscoring the profound cultural and spiritual bonds linking India with Southeast Asia.

At its centre rises the majestic 47-metre (154-foot) Shiva temple, the tallest structure at Prambanan and a masterpiece of ancient Hindu architecture. Originally comprising 240 temples, the sprawling site ranks among the world's most extensive Hindu temple ensembles, with its elaborate carvings narrating timeless tales from the Ramayana and other Hindu epics.

Highlighting the enduring civilisational ties between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday that the relationship between the two countries is deeply rooted in the shared legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

"India and Indonesia do not just share the sea; we also share our history. Our relationship is rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata... We are linked through magnificent monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan. We are connected through Garuda, Indonesia's national emblem. We are connected through the joy and celebrations of the Bali Jatra festival," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Indonesia, during which he held bilateral talks with President Prabowo, addressed the Indonesian Parliament, and participated in a community event with the Indian diaspora.

In their meeting, the leaders exchanged perspectives on global and multilateral affairs while reaffirming their dedication to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Following the discussions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges."

"Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

The two sides also witnessed the exchange of multiple bilateral agreements covering key areas such as maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chain, rare earths, health, agriculture, and science and technology.

"These agreements will strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors and contribute to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the spokesperson added.