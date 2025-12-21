Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India extends Cyclone Ditwah relief to Sri Lanka's northern Jaffna region

India extends Cyclone Ditwah relief to Sri Lanka's northern Jaffna region

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has deployed engineering and medical teams to restore damaged connectivity and support affected communities

Sri Lanka, India rescue

India has extended its humanitarian and infrastructure assistance | Image: X@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has extended its humanitarian and infrastructure assistance from the island's north to the northern Jaffna peninsula following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has deployed engineering and medical teams to restore damaged connectivity and support affected communities.

"As part of India's continued assistance to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Assistant High Commission in Kandy and Consulate General of India in Jaffna conducted humanitarian assistance distribution drives for families affected by Cyclone Ditwah in different parts of the Island."  "On December 18, High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha distributed relief kits among affected families in the Kolonnawa in coordination with 'All Ceylon Sufi Spiritual Association' and among children of Bhaktivedanta Children's Home Gokulam' at ISKCON Temple in Colombo."  "Earlier this month, the High Commissioner also distributed assistance among residents of Nayanalokagama, a village specially designated for the visually impaired, and among affected families in Negombo in Gampaha District," a release said.

 

Between December 9 and 19, the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy distributed essential food items and supplies among hundreds of affected families in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla Districts.

Similarly, the Consulate General of India in Jaffna carried out several distribution drives for affected families in Mannar, Mullaithivu and Kilinochchi, as well as the island territories of Jaffna District.

Also Read

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

IMF approves $206 mn emergency funding for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka's recovery

Indian army in Sri Lanka

India winds up hospital in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka after successful mission

Indian army in Sri Lanka

Indian Army intensifies relief operations at key sites in Sri Lanka

Supreme Court, SC

SC accords ceremonial welcome to Sri Lankan Chief Justice Surasena

asian floods, floods, asia

Climate change supercharged deadly $20 billion Asia floods, finds study

Several tonnes of food and relief material have been handed over by India to the Government of Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

On December 18, the Indian Army deployed engineers to Sri Lanka to assist in rebuilding critical infrastructure damaged by the cyclone.

"#OperationSagarBandhu restoring connectivity on the ground! @adgpi engineers are working steadily along the A35 near Kilinochchi, preparing and supporting bridge restoration efforts to reconnect disrupted road networks and ease movement for communities affected by #CycloneDitwah," the mission posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bangladesh protests

Security tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission office in Bangladesh

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

MHA secretary reviews security preparedness along India-Myanmar border

INS Sindhughosh

INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 4 decades of service: Indian Navy

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Foreign policy needs clarity, choices and a game plan: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India defined by talent and skill that has helped shape national brand: EAM

Topics : India-Sri Lanka sri lanka Cyclone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon