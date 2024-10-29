Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India imposes multiple penalties on GE for Tejas MK1A engine delivery delay

India imposes multiple penalties on GE for Tejas MK1A engine delivery delay

GE Aerospace has reportedly promised to start deliveries by either March or April 2025, amounting to a two-year delay

Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Image credit: PIB

Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Image credit: PIB

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has imposed multiple penalties on GE Aerospace over the American engine manufacturer's failure to deliver the F404-IN20 engines for the indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK1A, ThePrint reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
 
GE was originally slated to start the engine deliveries in 2023, with the report revealing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had raised the issue of delay during their recent visits to the United States (US).
 
A report from August said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the LCA Mk1A programme. The first aircraft was initially scheduled for delivery by March 31, 2024, but Tejas manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had then projected delivery for November 2024. 
 
 
By August, the delivery of the F404 engines from GE Aerospace had been delayed by over a year, reportedly due to supply chain issues. Citing government sources, ThePrint report said that GE was supposed to start delivering the engines in March 2023. GE has now promised to start the deliveries by either March or April 2025.
 
The IAF has been concerned about potential risks to its combat readiness due to these delays, reportedly prompting officials to urge HAL to expedite the programme. The LCA Mk1A is an advanced variant of the already operational LCA Mk1.

More From This Section

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

Army steps up surveillance, patrolling along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

humanitarian aid

Indian govt sends 30 tonnes of essential medical supplies to Palestine

Security forces,army,soilder

Two more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter following attack on army

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Facing Western sanction, Russia asks Indian airlines to fly domestic routes

arrest

Eight UNLF (P) cadres arrested with arms, ammunition in Manipur's Thoubal

 

How much penalty is GE facing for Tejas engine delays?

 
Asked whether a penalty clause has been invoked against GE, the sources told the news portal that "all contract obligations will be met", adding that "all clauses" would be invoked.
 
Government sources reportedly revealed that a penalty has been imposed on GE "more than once" for the delivery delay, but did not share the amount of the penalties because "it is an ongoing process". The sources added that the contract provided for penalties based on delay in each delivery schedule.
 
Under the August 2021 contract between GE and HAL, the US-based firm was to commence delivery of 99 engines for the 83 LCA MK 1A last year itself. 
 

Is the engine delay a US 'pressure tactic'? 

 
Government sources told the news portal that GE's delay in deliveries was not part of any US "pressure tactics". Instead, they explained, a South Korean firm, which GE has a tie-up with, has not been able to deliver certain engine components because of financial issues.
 
As a solution, one source reportedly said that the government has told GE to provide India with the transfer of technology for these components so that they can be made here.

When will the Tejas Mk1A be delivered?

 
For the delay in delivery of the Tejas jets, the sources blamed GE's failure to deliver the engines. Citing them, the report explained that HAL, which can deliver about five-six aircraft at present, will by next year have a capacity to manufacture 24, but "it all depends" on GE delivering the engines.
 
However, when asked why the IAF has not received a single Tejas Mk1A aircraft yet, defending HAL, the sources told the news portal that a foreign company has delayed the deliveries, adding that Israel, which is caught up in the escalating West Asia (Middle East) conflict, had failed to integrate the radar in time. 
 
The Tejas delivery will start once the trials of the aircraft, which are taking place now, are completed, they added.
 
The first Tejas Mk1A series aircraft, designated LA 5033, took to the skies in March. However, it did not fly with a new engine, and instead employed what the report called a Category B engine, which is a reserve machine from an earlier deal with GE.f

Also Read

Tejas Mark-1A fighter aircraft takes flight from the Hindustan Aeronautics Facility in Bengaluru

US firm behind delay in LCA Tejas Mk1A deliveries to IAF: Here's how

PremiumThe Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

India's 5th-gen fighter looks to move off the drawing board, into the air

PremiumTejas Mark 2 challenge: An upgrade to elevate

The Tejas Mark 2 challenge: Advanced upgrades for superior air power

PremiumTejas Mark-1A fighter aircraft takes flight from the Hindustan Aeronautics Facility in Bengaluru

Revamped Tejas Mk 1A ready for takeoff: First batch of 16 to serve IAF

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights, Oct 29: Sensex adds 364pts, Nifty ends above 24,450; Banks, financials lead

Topics : Tejas Mark 1 A Tejas jet LCA-Tejas Tejas fighter jets General Electric US India relations Indian Air Force Indian military Military weapon Fighter jet BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon