Iran has 'no trust' in US, will negotiate only if it is serious: Araghchi

Iran has 'no trust' in the United States and will take part in talks with Washington only if the US is serious, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

Speaking in New Delhi during the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting, Araghchi said Iran is working to maintain the ceasefire to allow diplomacy an opportunity to move forward.

Araghchi said Iran would welcome any positive role played by India in helping address the West Asia crisis.

He also said Pakistan’s mediation efforts had not failed and were still ongoing.

Araghchi hghlighted there is no military solution to issues involving Iran and stressed that dialogue remains the only way forward.

He said the lack of trust between Iran and the United States continues to affect negotiations. According to Araghchi, Iran has every reason not to trust US, Americans have every reason to trust Iran.

Araghchi also repeated that Iran has never sought to develop nuclear weapons.

Commenting on regional tensions, he said we are ready to help pass all vessels through Strait of Hormuz. He added the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains highly complex.