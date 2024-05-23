Israel plans to ban diplomatic visits and visas for Norway, Ireland, Spain

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is contemplating further diplomatic actions in response to Norway, Ireland, and Spain's announcement of their intention to recognise a Palestinian state, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

On Wednesday, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced their countries’ intentions to formally recognise a Palestinian state in the coming days, triggering a diplomatic dispute with Israel.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that their respective nations would extend recognition on May 28, joined by Ireland, whose leader Simon Harris said he expects further international support for Palestinian statehood in the future.

The report quoted an Israeli official as saying that Israel is considering future actions against the three nations.

Israel calls for harsh measures



Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asked for “harsh punitive measures” against the Palestinian Authority, declaring his intention to halt the transfer of tax funds to the Palestinian governing body. He urged the nullification of a mechanism established with Norway to aid in salary transfers to PA workers in Gaza and demanded Israel's authorisation for thousands of new settlement residences in response.

CNN quoted Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz as saying, “I am sending an unequivocal message... Israel will not let this go quietly.”

“Ireland and Norway intend to send a message to the Palestinians and the entire world — terror pays,” Katz said. He added that these nations are “giving a prize to Hamas and Iran.”

CNN reported that among the measures being weighed are the potential cancellation of visits by officials from these nations to Israel and the revocation of visas for diplomats from said countries, thereby restricting their access to areas in the West Bank governed by the Palestinian Authority.

Talks with the US for diplomatic backing

Additionally, Israel is contemplating engaging with the United States to seek diplomatic backing in seeking clarification from Norway, Ireland, and Spain regarding their proposed actions. Israel also intends to request the US to persuade other nations against taking such decisions.

Israel has said that the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state could now be viewed as a response to the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel. The assault resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 individuals and the abduction of 252 others, many of whom are still held captive in Gaza.

