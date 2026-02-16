Jaishankar, Anand meet in Munich as India prepares for PM Carney's visit

As Ottawa and New Delhi prepare for the visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to India early next month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Sunday discussed “deepening cooperation” and “partnership opportunities” between the two countries.

Jaishankar and Anand met on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, their fifth meeting since September 2025, reflecting the positive momentum in the resetting of India–Canada bilateral ties after Carney was elected as his country’s prime minister.

In a related development, Indian officials on Monday said Indian and Canadian negotiators are currently engaged to finalise the terms of reference for the bilateral free trade agreement between the two countries before the formal start of the negotiations on the trade deal.

In Munich, Jaishankar and Anand discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology and trade. New Delhi and Ottawa have resolved to double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

During Carney’s visit to India, the two sides could also sign agreements on artificial intelligence, critical minerals, energy and a 10-year C$2.8-billion uranium supply deal. India is exploring more investments from Canadian pension funds as well.

In her social media post, Anand said the two foreign ministers discussed the work that lies ahead to advance shared Canada–India interests, and stressed India's importance as a partner for Canada. The two ministers also shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for businesses, industries and workers of both countries. “Canada remains committed to constructive engagement, and I look forward to continuing our efforts in India,” she added.

The ministers also spoke about the substantive progress made on the joint roadmap for Canada–India relations announced in October 2025. They emphasised their commitment to strengthening ties through the implementation of roadmap priorities as well as expanding and diversifying Canada–India trade in support of economic resilience and stability.

Last month, India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, had said a trade deal between India and Canada could be signed within a year once the negotiations begin.

Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last met in November in Johannesburg on the margins of the G20 Summit, where the two asked their respective officials to get on with the negotiations on the India–Canada trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA.

In January, Carney told the World Economic Forum in Davos that his country has shifted its strategic posture and is working on new trade and security partnerships, including with India. Carney is trying to diversify from his country’s dependence on its neighbour, the United States.

Prime Minister Modi had travelled to Canada to attend the G7 Summit in June, which marked the “reset” in ties between the two countries after bilateral relations plummeted during the tenure of the then Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in 2024.

Several of Carney's ministers have travelled to India in recent months. Canadian National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie G. Drouin visited India in September and its Foreign Minister Anand was in New Delhi in October. Canada’s Energy Minister Tim Hodgson visited India to attend the India Energy Week held in Goa from January 27 to 30.