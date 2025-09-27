Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 12:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MiG-21 takes final flight over Indian skies, marking historic farewell

MiG-21 takes final flight over Indian skies, marking historic farewell

escribing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence

The MiG-21 is used for defensive sorties in the war against Pakistan

The MiG-21 is used for defensive sorties in the war against Pakistan.

Martand Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The originally Soviet-designed Mikoyan-Gurevich 21, also known as the MiG-21, was decommissioned from service in India on Friday at the Chandigarh air base. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh flew a sortie of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with call sign Badal 3. Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence. 
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first man on the International Space Station, former IAF chiefs A Y Tipnis, S P Tyagi and  B S Dhanoa, scores of veterans, many  who piloted the aircraft, were present  on the occasion.
 
 
Here are the milestones of the fighter jet that has served India for 62 years
 

Also Read

MiG 21, MiG21

MiG-21 retires: Tracing the journey of India's first supersonic fighter jet

Rajnath Singh

MiG-21 gave India many proud moments in military aviation journey: Rajnath

MiG-21 aircraft

MiG-21 jet flies into the sunset after six decades of distinguished service

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

HAL to raise Tejas output as MiG-21 nears exit, but IAF shortfall to remainpremium

Mig-21 Bison

IAF MiG-21 Bison's last kill was Pakistani F-16 in 2019: Wg Cdr Jaideep

1963: The first supersonic jet for India is inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Chandigarh, flown in by then-Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh (later Air Chief Marshal). 
1965: The MiG-21 is used for defensive sorties in the war against Pakistan 
1971: It participates in the bombing of the governor’s residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh, leading to India’s victory in the Indo Pakistan war
 
1999: Attack and air patrols during the Kargil War, as part of Operation Safed Sagar (July) 
1999: Intercepts and shoots down a Pakistan Naval Anti-Submarine aircraft (August) 
2000s: A large number of MiG-21 crashes kill many fighter pilots and civilians, leading the media to dub the jet a “flying coffin” 
 
2019: Then-Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (now Group Captain) shoots down a fourth-generation F-16  jet during a dogfight after India’s Balakot airstrike  against Pakistan  2025: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh lands the  jet in a farewell ceremony  in Chandigarh 

More From This Section

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

Kalyani ties up with BEML, Data Patterns for AMCA stealth jet race

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India urges Russia to release 27 more Indians recruited into Russian army

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Incorrect, baseless: India dismisses Nato chief's claim on Modi-Putin call

G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting

Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UNSC reforms

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India boosts ties with SICA nations; focus on trade, digital payments: EAM

Topics : Mig-21 MiG fighter jets Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon