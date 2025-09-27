MiG-21 takes final flight over Indian skies, marking historic farewell

The originally Soviet-designed Mikoyan-Gurevich 21, also known as the MiG-21, was decommissioned from service in India on Friday at the Chandigarh air base. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh flew a sortie of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with call sign Badal 3. Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence.
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first man on the International Space Station, former IAF chiefs A Y Tipnis, S P Tyagi and B S Dhanoa, scores of veterans, many who piloted the aircraft, were present on the occasion.
Here are the milestones of the fighter jet that has served India for 62 years
Also Read
1963: The first supersonic jet for India is inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Chandigarh, flown in by then-Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh (later Air Chief Marshal).
1965: The MiG-21 is used for defensive sorties in the war against Pakistan
1971: It participates in the bombing of the governor’s residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh, leading to India’s victory in the Indo Pakistan war
1999: Attack and air patrols during the Kargil War, as part of Operation Safed Sagar (July)
1999: Intercepts and shoots down a Pakistan Naval Anti-Submarine aircraft (August)
2000s: A large number of MiG-21 crashes kill many fighter pilots and civilians, leading the media to dub the jet a “flying coffin”
2019: Then-Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (now Group Captain) shoots down a fourth-generation F-16 jet during a dogfight after India’s Balakot airstrike against Pakistan 2025: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh lands the jet in a farewell ceremony in Chandigarh