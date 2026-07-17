No Japanese offer received for bullet train signalling equipment, says MEA

India on Friday described a former Japanese minister's criticism of delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train project as "an individual opinion and at considerable variance with facts". Japan is providing financial and technological assistance for the project. It also said that "no Japanese offer was received" for the signalling equipment, which was ordered in line with international specifications. Since Japan will provide the E10 train series only in the early 2030s, both sides agreed to start operations with an Indian high-speed train, and the first section will open in 2027 itself, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Earlier this week, Hideki Makihara, a former Japanese state minister for economy, trade and industry, posted his reaction to an article in a Japanese media outlet. The article on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, which Japan is funding and for which it is also providing technology, claimed that there were "no results" from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's India visit either, and went on to describe the situation as "India Shinkansen failure" and "Japan excluded from the signal system". In his social media post, Makihara accused the Indian side's approach to the project of being one of "sheer chaos", of not keeping promises, and of continuously "pushing their own self-interest".

Responding to questions at the MEA briefing on Friday evening regarding Makihara's social media post, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the former Japanese minister's views as "at considerable variance from facts". The spokesperson said discussions between India and Japan on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project "are in fact progressing well". Jaiswal said Japan will provide E10 series trains, but only in the early 2030s, and that the train in question (mentioned in the article and Makihara's post) is still under development. "Meanwhile, construction work has rapidly progressed. The first section will be opened in 2027 itself. Therefore, both sides agreed to start the operations with an Indian high-speed train," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson said: "The signalling equipment has been ordered accordingly and is in line with international specifications. No Japanese offer was received in this context." He said the project execution is in line with the common goal of starting the high-speed train project at the earliest.

In his post on X earlier this week, Makihara, a former Japanese state minister for economy, trade and industry, said: "The Shinkansen project in India is something I was involved with myself, but what stood out in international meetings and negotiations was the sheer chaos of the Indian side, repeated over and over." The former minister slammed the Indian side for not keeping its promises. "They just don't keep promises, no matter what. Even if they make a promise, they flip it right away. They keep pursuing their own self-interest right up to the very end," said Makihara, adding that "the minister in charge was especially awful", and "if the top guy is like that, there is no way to have any decent dealings."

Makihara is also a former justice minister who has not served as a lawmaker since losing his seat in 2024. "For the honour of the Japanese folks who poured their hearts into this, I have to say it: I feel 100 per cent that this hasn't moved forward is entirely on the Indian side," Makihara said.

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor has faced delays because of slow land acquisition. India and Japan signed the agreement in 2015, and the project was to be completed in seven years at an estimated cost of $10.1 billion. Japan agreed to provide 81 per cent of the funding and use the country's Shinkansen technology. According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited's website, the estimated project cost is $17 billion, and it is being executed with Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It states that about 81 per cent of the total project cost will be funded by the Government of Japan through JICA. The remaining project cost will be funded by the Government of India. It states that 100 per cent of the land has been acquired for the project. Of the 1,390 hectares earmarked for the corridor, 430 hectares are in Maharashtra and 960 hectares are in Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi was in India on a three-day visit from July 1 to July 3 for the annual India-Japan summit. The joint statement issued after the visit stated that the two prime ministers, Takaichi and Narendra Modi, "reaffirmed the importance of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail as a flagship project between India and Japan".

According to the statement, Prime Minister Takaichi said Japan fully understands India's target to commence commercial operations on priority sections in 2027 and remains committed to extending the necessary cooperation. The two prime ministers "acknowledged the goal of introducing the E10". "They also expressed willingness to explore possible ways to cooperate on future high-speed corridors to achieve India's vision of a national high-speed rail network of 7,000 km," the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi invited Japanese companies to explore opportunities to participate in the development of future corridors and conveyed his readiness to facilitate such engagement, which the Japanese side welcomed, it said. The two prime ministers also shared the view to accelerate private sector-led cooperation and investment in high-speed rail and comprehensive mobility, with the aim of combining Japan's advanced mobility technologies with India's human resources and market potential.