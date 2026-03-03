Remain indoors: Indian embassy in Iran issues advisory to Indian nationals
In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible, embassy said
India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution and remain indoors as far as possible as the security situation in the Persian Gulf nation deteriorated in view of fresh military strikes by the US and Israel.
"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory.
"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it said.
Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are learnt to be stuck in Iran.
First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 2:59 PM IST