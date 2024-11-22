Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security personnel kill 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma: CM Sai

Security personnel kill 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma: CM Sai

The gunfight broke out in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station

Security forces,army,soilder

Ten Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sukma
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ten Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed security forces and said the era of peace and progress has returned to the Bastar region, which includes Sukma.

The gunfight broke out in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to Konta and Kistaram area committees of Naxalites on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages, he said.

 

Bodies of 10 Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said.

Besides, a cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), were also seized, he said.

More From This Section

The recent diplomatic standoff between India and Canada is likely to further impact the students' interest to pursue higher education in the North American country, which was already on wane for some time now. Career counsellors say that students' in

Canada ends extra screening for India-bound travellers amid diplomatic row

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts, US secy of defence in Laos

Mia Amor Mottley, PM Barbados with Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets Barbados PM Mottley, expresses gratitude for 'honour'

India Canada

'Lack of minimum security': India cancels more consular camps in Canada

India Canada

Canada denies reports linking Nijjar killing to PM Modi, NSA Doval

The search operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is still underway in the area, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces and asserted that his government's priority is to establish peace, facilitate development and ensure the safety of citizens in the Bastar region.

Security forces gunned down 10 Naxalites in a major operation in Sukma district this morning. The state government has been working on the policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism. Ensuring development, peace and safety of citizens in Bastar is the top priority of the state government. The era of peace, development and progress has returned to Bastar, Sai said in a statement.

Congratulating the security forces for their indomitable courage and dedication, he said the elimination of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh is certain.

We are moving forward in a planned manner towards fulfilling the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Naxalites from Chhattisgarh by March 2026, he added.

With this incident, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma, police said.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah to meet CMs of 8 Naxal-hit states on Monday, will review security

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

1,500 security personnel eliminate 31 Naxals in 48-hour op in Chhattisgarh

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces bust Naxalite camp in Chhattisgarh; recover explosives

pulses, grains, farm produce

Govt promotes pulses production in tribal and Naxal-affected areas

Security forces,army,soilder

Six Naxals killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Telangana

Topics : Naxal naxalites sukma Naxal violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon