PM Modi meets Barbados PM Mottley, expresses gratitude for 'honour'

Speaking to the media earlier, PM Mottley had said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a 'historic moment' for the CARICOM countries

Mia Amor Mottley, PM Barbados with Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley during the sidelines of the India-CARICOM summit. He thanked the government and the people of Barbados for conferring the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award upon him.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed, "Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados. Our talks covered areas such as science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change and agriculture".

He said, "I am grateful to the Government and people of Barbados for conferring the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award. This honour is dedicated to the people of India".

 

Speaking to the media earlier, PM Mottley had said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a "historic moment" for the CARICOM countries and that they were honoured to have the summit.

"I think we are all happy that we can have this opportunity to meet with PM Narendra Modi. It is a historic moment for most of us in CARICOM to be able to meet with and have the CARICOM-India at the level of Heads of Government", she had said.

The Barbados PM, while speaking to ANI observed that the last time the leaders met was on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. She said that the interactions between them, "speaks of the strength of the relationship between the two regions".

India and Barbados enjoy close and cordial relations and interact actively in the UN, Commonwealth, NAM and other international fora.

A statement by the External Affairs Ministry highlighted that Barbados has been supporting India's candidature on various multilateral platforms including elections of different bodies under the UN.

Approximately 3000 people of Indian origin have settled in Barbados and most of them have since acquired local nationality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

