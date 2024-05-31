US govt reaffirms unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific region

The United States has reaffirmed its unwavering focus on the Indo-Pacific region, citing recent diplomatic engagements as evidence of continued commitment.

"We have not taken our eye off the ball when it comes to our efforts and our focus on the Indo-Pacific and the Asia region broadly," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, emphasising the administration's persistent dedication.

Highlighting significant milestones, Patel referenced President Biden's initiatives, including a historic trilateral summit at Camp David involving Japan and the Republic of Korea. Additionally, he noted a landmark summit held in Woodside, California, between President Biden and the president of the People's Republic of China, underscoring the administration's proactive diplomatic approach.

"Let's not forget that in the past year alone, you have seen this President convene a historic trilateral summit at Camp David between Japan and the Republic of Korea. You saw him hold a historic summit in Woodside, California, with the president of the People's Republic of China," he said, addressing a State Department briefing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's personal involvement was underscored by Patel, who noted Blinken's two visits to China within the past twelve months, along with visits by other administration members.

These visits signify ongoing dialogue and engagement between the United States and China amidst complex bilateral relations.

Moreover, Patel highlighted the administration's efforts to strengthen regional partnerships, citing a historic trilateral summit involving Japanese and Philippine partners as a testament to collaborative endeavours in the Indo-Pacific.

"Secretary Blinken himself, in the past twelve months, has been to China twice, as have other members of this administration. You saw this administration hold a historic trilateral summary between our Japanese partners and our partners in the Philippines," Patel also said.