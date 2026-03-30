Weak rupee, strong dollar: How RBI steps in to steady currency markets

The rupee hit an all-time low of 94.70 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a stronger dollar, with no breakthrough in the West Asia conflict on the horizon.

Amid this pressure, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in with a regulatory measure aimed at curbing excessive speculation.

ALSO READ: A weak rupee, high oil prices pose a double whammy for India's import bill On Friday evening, the RBI said banks can hold only up to $100 million in net open positions (NOP) in the onshore currency market at the end of each trading day. The rule, effective April 10, will force lenders to reduce these positions and limit their ability to take large, one-sided bets against the rupee.

For clarity, NOP-INR is the net amount of rupees a bank is exposed to after balancing its foreign currency buying and selling positions. The newly introduced cap reduces banks’ flexibility and curbs aggressive directional bets on the currency.

It is important to note that the RBI’s role is not to defend a fixed rupee level. The central bank allows the exchange rate to be determined by market forces and intervenes primarily to contain excessive volatility and maintain orderly market conditions. In simple terms, it seeks to prevent disorderly movements, not to permanently halt depreciation or appreciation.

Why it matters

India imports key commodities such as crude oil, electronics, machinery, and fertilisers, most of which are priced in US dollars. A weaker rupee makes these imports more expensive, raising input costs for businesses and eventually feeding into consumer prices, thereby increasing inflation.

Currency weakness can also influence capital flows. Foreign investors may pull out funds if they expect further depreciation, reducing dollar returns and adding pressure on financial markets. At the same time, sharp currency volatility creates uncertainty, making it harder for businesses to plan and increasing risks to overall market stability.

In this context, the RBI plays a crucial stabilising role. By selling dollars, adjusting liquidity, and tightening regulations, it helps contain volatility, reassure investors, and discourage speculative activity.

How it works: RBI toolkit

Forex intervention

The RBI can intervene directly in the foreign exchange market. When the rupee weakens sharply, it can sell US dollars from its forex reserves, increasing dollar supply and easing pressure on the currency. The objective is to smooth volatility and prevent abrupt or disorderly depreciation.

Liquidity tightening

When the RBI sells dollars, it absorbs rupees from the system, as buyers pay in domestic currency. This reduces liquidity and pushes up short-term interest rates. Higher borrowing costs make it more expensive for traders to fund speculative bets against the rupee, indirectly discouraging such activity.

Open position limits

Regulatory tools are another key lever. By capping banks’ net open positions, the RBI limits the extent of currency exposure financial institutions can take. This reduces the risk of large, one-sided bets on rupee depreciation and helps prevent market imbalances driven by speculation.

Gaps to watch

Sustained intervention comes with trade-offs. Continuous dollar selling can deplete foreign exchange reserves, which act as a critical buffer against external shocks. At the same time, liquidity tightening can raise borrowing costs, potentially slowing credit growth, investment, and economic activity.

Global factors remain equally important. US Federal Reserve policy, especially interest rate movements, can redirect capital flows away from emerging markets. Similarly, fluctuations in global oil prices directly affect India’s import bill and currency stability.

The big picture

With no clear resolution to the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices remaining elevated, pressure on the rupee is likely to persist. The RBI’s measures are aimed at containing volatility and maintaining market confidence, rather than reversing broader trends.

Ultimately, while RBI actions are effective in smoothing short-term fluctuations, the rupee’s trajectory will continue to be shaped largely by global forces — including oil prices, capital flows, and the strength of the US dollar.