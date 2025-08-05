Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai imposes ₹5 crore fine on Policybazaar for regulatory lapses

Irdai imposes ₹5 crore fine on Policybazaar for regulatory lapses

Policybazaar, the online aggregator arm, has been fined for violation of provisions of applicable IRDAI Regulations concerning certain aspects of directorships held by Key Managerial Personnel

Policybazaar

Photo: Policybazaar website

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (irdai) has fined PB Fintech's online aggregator arm, Policybazaar, and has levied a penalty of ₹5 crore.
 
Policybazaar, the online aggregator arm, has been fined for violation of provisions of applicable IRDAI Regulations concerning certain aspects of directorships held by Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and principal officer (PO), product display, Outsourcing Agreements, tagging of policies, and premium remittance, the company said in an exchange filing.  
The company also added that the regulator inspected Policybazaar in June 2020, following which PB Fintech received a so-called show-cause notice in October 2024. The show-cause notice provided the online aggregator arm with an opportunity for a personal hearing and additional submissions.  
The insurance regulator has also issued additional directions/advice to the company, and advised to ensure compliance with the directions/advice in a time-bound manner, the company added in filing. 
The order by Irdai is unlikely to have any impact on Policybazaar's operations, PB Fintech said. It further stated that the order of the penalty will be discussed in the upcoming board meeting, and the subsequent report mentioning the action taken will be submitted to the authority.    
 
       

More From This Section

policybazaar

Irdai imposes ₹5 crore penalty on Policybazaar for violating norms

Irdai may limit insurance companies' overdependence on parent banks

Policybazaar fined ₹5 crore by Irdai for violations of insurance norms

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Renewal of life insurers' policies, after 1 year, declines in June quarterpremium

life insurance, insurance

Drop in high-value ticket life policies drags 13th-month persistency ratiopremium

life insurance, insurance

Strong Q1 results, guidance lift New India Assurance shares by 18%

Topics : IRDAI Policybazaar penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayrNSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon