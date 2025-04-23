Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / BHIM app rolls out the UPI Circle feature with partial delegation

BHIM app rolls out the UPI Circle feature with partial delegation

Transactions initiated by these secondary users will require explicit approval from the primary users via their UPI PIN on the application

BHIM UPI

Transactions initiated by these secondary users will require explicit approval from the primary users via their UPI PIN on the application

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), launched the UPI Circle feature with partial delegation on the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) application on Wednesday.
 
The latest feature on India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enables a primary user, the UPI account holder, to authorise up to five secondary users to transact using UPI from their account.
 
Transactions initiated by these secondary users will require explicit approval from the primary users via their UPI PIN on the application.
 
Secondary users’ transactions are visible to primary ones in real time.
 
 
“UPI Circle on BHIM is more than just a feature; it’s a step towards a more inclusive and connected financial ecosystem. By offering a secure and flexible way to delegate financial responsibilities, UPI Circle enhances the way we share and manage our money and supports a more interconnected society,” said Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and CEO, NBSL.

Also Read

PremiumNPCI

Coming soon: A new system to integrate netbanking, payment aggregators

BHIM UPI

UPI Circle launched on Bhim app: how it works and key benefits

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

No GST on UPI transactions above ₹2,000, clarifies Finance Ministry

PhonePe

PhonePe launches UPI Circle, payment feature that helps the 'unbanked'

PremiumNPCI

NPCI meets banks, UPI apps to discuss recent outages on the platform

 
Senior citizens hesitant to use digital payments can be authorised by a family member on UPI Circle to approve payments on their behalf. Parents can allow their children to manage expenses through delegated access.
 
Business owners can allow their staff to initiate payments such as fuel, tolls, vendor payments, among others.
 
UPI Circle is available on the latest version of the BHIM app. The app also supports features such as split expenses, family mode, spends dashboard, multilingual support, and a redesigned user experience.
 
NBSL was spun off as NPCI’s wholly owned subsidiary in 2024.
 
Developed by NPCI, BHIM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI provides export relaxations through warehouses in Bharat Mart in UAE

Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary

Finance secretary Seth to lead Indian delegation as FM cuts short US visit

Premiumtreasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

Bond yields soften tracking US yields, profit booking caps gains

Sanjay Malhotra, Sanjay

Rate cut will boost private consumption, investment, says RBI Guv Malhotra

money, financial, cash, rupee

Indian Rupee ends weaker at 85.42/$ as dollar index stages recovery

Topics : UPI UPI transactions BHIM app

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLieutenant Vinay NarwalQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon