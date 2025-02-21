Friday, February 21, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / DRI busts seven counterfeit currency modules across multiple states

DRI busts seven counterfeit currency modules across multiple states

Seized items included laptops, printers, pen drives, security paper, A-4 sized papers and butter paper with watermark of Mahatma Gandhi etc

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (logo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted seven facilities involved in printing of fake Indian currency notes (FICN), the finance ministry said on Friday.

On February 20, DRI conducted simultaneous searches at 11 different places across Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Bihar and busted seven additional modules involved in printing of FICN.

In the present case, in Vikhroli West, Mumbai, DRI identified and located the importer. After thorough search in a densely populated locality, a sophisticated facility for printing and finishing the Fake Indian Currency Notes was unearthed and fake currency of denomination of Rs 50 and Rs 100, and several machinery/tools were seized.

 

Seized items included laptops, printers, pen drives, security paper, A-4 sized papers and butter paper with watermark of Mahatma Gandhi etc.

On the basis of the complaint filed by DRI officers, the person was arrested and all the apparatus and tools were seized by the jurisdictional police authorities under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further investigation.

In Sangamner district and in Kolhapur district, the DRI unearthed similar set up with computers and printers, which were being used to print FICN. At both the places, on the basis of the complaint filed by DRI officers, the two accused were arrested and the contraband was seized by the jurisdictional police authorities under BNS for further investigation.

The questioning of the accused in the Kolhapur module led to the busting of another module with printing set up in Belgaum, by Kolhapur police, who arrested three more persons in the case.

In three other locations (West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh; Khagaria District in Bihar and Rohtak in Haryana), the importers of the security paper were traced. Incriminating evidence such as restricted security paper and printer at West Godavari; laptops, printer and restricted security paper at Khagaria district were also recovered.

The three accused have been arrested by jurisdictional police based on complaint by DRI officials and the matter has been handed over for further investigation under BNS, the ministry said.

Earlier on February 8, 2025, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had arrested two persons found to be the actual importers of high-quality paper with embedded security thread having inscriptions of 'RBI' and 'Bharat ' ('security paper') in Ghazipur District, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In the follow-up next day on February 9, DRI had busted two facilities (Thane, Maharashtra & Bhiwani District Haryana) printing FICN using imported security papers, where three persons were arrested by jurisdictional police authorities based on complaint made by DRI.

Topics : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Counterfeit components anti-counterfeit

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

