Govt extends microfinance guarantee scheme, raises loan cap to ₹1,000 cr
As of date, loans totalling ₹770 crore have been sanctioned under the scheme, the Finance Ministry said in a statement
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The government has approved the extension of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions - 2.0 and a hike in the maximum loan limit to ₹1,000 crore.
As of date, loans totalling ₹770 crore have been sanctioned under the scheme, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The CGSMFI-2.0 scheme was introduced on March 20, 2026, and aims to provide guarantee cover to Banks/ FIs through National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) against expected losses on the financial assistance extended by them to NBFC-MFIs and MFIs for on-lending to small borrowers.
The scheme was valid till June 30, 2026 or loans up to ₹20,000 crore are guaranteed, whichever is earlier.
"The Government of India has approved extension in validity of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions-2.0 (CGSMFI-2.0) up to August 31, 2026, or till guarantees for an amount of ₹20,000 crore are issued, whichever is earlier," the ministry said.
The government has also approved an increase in the maximum loan amount capped to large-sized NBFC-MFIs/MFIs from ₹300 crore to ₹1,000 crore under the overall ceiling of 20 per cent of assets under management (AUM).
The extension in validity and increase in maximum loan amount capped to large-sized NBFC-MFIs/MFIs is expected to result in better utilisation of the scheme and facilitate increased credit flow to the MFI sector, the ministry added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:07 PM IST