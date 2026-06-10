Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's outward FDI commitments halve from April high, rise 35% on year

India's outward FDI commitments halve from April high, rise 35% on year

Guarantees, equity investments and loans declined from April levels, though total overseas commitments remained significantly higher than a year earlier

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) commitments fell nearly 49 per cent in May from the previous month as equity investments, loans and guarantees declined from April levels, although overall overseas commitments remained higher than a year ago, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Tuesday.
 
Total financial commitments by Indian entities stood at $4.49 billion in May, down from $8.84 billion in April, but up 34.6 per cent from $3.34 billion in May 2025.
 
The month-on-month decline was led by a fall in guarantees issued, which dropped to $2.61 billion from $4.00 billion in April. Equity commitments fell to $1.25 billion from $3.54 billion, while loans declined to $632.1 million from $1.30 billion.
 
 
Guarantees more than doubled from $1.12 billion in May last year, while equity investments rose from $1.08 billion. Loans, however, fell from $1.14 billion a year earlier.
 
Guarantees accounted for the largest share of overseas financial commitments in May, followed by equity investments and loans.
 
Under the RBI’s overseas investment framework, financial commitments comprise equity investments, loans and guarantees extended by Indian entities to their overseas joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries.

More From This Section

Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trends

Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trendspremium

Microfinance

Govt extends microfinance guarantee scheme, raises loan cap to ₹1,000 cr

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 15 paise to 95.56 against US dollar during early trade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

FCNR (B) returns: Rate differential may cloud inflows despite RBI supportpremium

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI opens FCNR(B) swap window to attract foreign-currency deposits

Topics : Outward FDI overseas investment RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Kerala Plus One Result 2026US Iran StrikesFD Rates in JuneCrude Oil Outlook