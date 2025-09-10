Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's outbound FDI down to $2.1 billion in August, shows RBI data

India's outbound FDI down to $2.1 billion in August, shows RBI data

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in August moderated to $2.1 billion from $3.4 billion in the same month last year.
 
Sequentially, it declined sharply against $4.1 billion in July, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity fell to $939.6 million in August compared to $1.2 billion a year ago and $1.7 billion in July.
 
Debt (loans) was at $510.3 million in August from $682.1 million in August last year.

It was also lower than $737.2 million recorded in July.
 
 
Guarantees for overseas units moderated sharply to $647.8 million in August from $1.5 billion a year ago and $1.64 billion in July.
 
The data on key investment by companies showed Tata Steel committed an equity infusion of $355 million in its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte.
 
Pharma-sector entity Zydus Medtech committed $232.6 million in its wholly owned subsidiary in France. It consists of $230.3 million of guarantees and $2.3 million in equity. 
 
Automotive-sector entity Samvardhana Motherson International committed investment in the form of debt worth $230.3 million in a joint venture in the Netherlands.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

