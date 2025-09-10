Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NBFC loans to grow 15-17% in FY26 on GST reforms, liquidity boost: Icra

NBFC loans to grow 15-17% in FY26 on GST reforms, liquidity boost: Icra

Their credit expanded 17 per cent in FY25 and 24 per cent in FY24, respectively

BANKS, NBFC

Notwithstanding the expected improvement in the economic activities and outlook on credit growth, Icra said it remains watchful on the asset quality. (Illustration: Ajaya mohanty)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The loan book of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in India is expected to grow 15-17 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on GST reforms and improved liquidity conditions, according to rating agency Icra.
 
Their credit expanded 17 per cent in FY25 and 24 per cent in FY24, respectively. 
 
The recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts would support credit expansion for banks and NBFCs in the near term, Icra said in a statement.
 
Asset quality stress in retail and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) segments resulted in slower growth for private sector banks and NBFCs. With improvement in economic activity after GST rate cuts, the growth appetite will improve, which will support the credit offtake, said Icra’s Co-Group Head (financial sector ratings) Anil Gupta. 
 
 
Loans to small businesses, and unsecured personal and consumption loans, stand at approximately 34 per cent of the total NBFC credit of ₹35 trillion as of March 2025.  

Also Read

BANKS, NBFC

Banks, NBFCs may tap overseas market as dollar bond spreads narrowpremium

RBI

New co-lending norms may reduce bank and NBFC volumes in near termpremium

Kaleidofin Capital

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Bajaj Finance

What's the link between Bajaj Finance and GST 2.0? Stock rallies 5% today

BANKS, NBFC

New co-lending guidelines may dampen bank, NBFCs' volumes in near termpremium

 
Notwithstanding the expected improvement in the economic activities and outlook on credit growth, Icra said it remains watchful on the asset quality.  
 
The agency noted that lenders have been facing loan quality risks and are susceptible to the uncertainties emerging from the evolving geopolitical conditions.
 
The evolving macro-economic trends are not expected to have a direct, first-order impact on the lenders. But their target borrower segments, like firms in the textile sector, would be impacted by the overall demand weakness or income shocks emerging from these developments. The employees of these units would have liquidity issues to service their existing debt (microfinance, personal loans, home loans) because of the income shock.
 
AM Karthik, senior vice-president, Icra said: “We expect the credit cost of NBFCs to go up by nearly 30 basis points, vis-à-vis the previous financial year, with the impact being more pronounced in the non-housing segments.” 
 
While these headwinds remain, the soothing impact of the reducing cost of funds will support their margins and overall earnings for the lenders, the rating agency added.

More From This Section

investment

Gujarat stays top state for bank-backed investments; Maharashtra second

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

From exporters to bond traders, RBI facing increasing calls to step in

goods and services tax, GST

India hoped for 'big' GST reform, received only a revised rate card

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer to attend Global Fintech Fest 2025 alongside PM Modi

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs net sellers of G-secs under FAR in FY26, inflows return in Q2premium

Topics : Finance News NBFCs Non-Banking Finance Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon