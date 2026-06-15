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Home / Finance / News / India saw $4.7 billion current account surplus in April: RBI data

India saw $4.7 billion current account surplus in April: RBI data

The merchandise trade deficit stood at $27.9 billion in April 2026, marginally higher than $27.1 billion in April 2025

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RBI (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:47 PM IST

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India recorded a current account surplus of $4.7 billion in April as against a deficit of $4.8 billion in the year-ago month, on the back of higher services exports and net transfer receipts, according to Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The imports bill was at $72.5 billion, up from $65.8 billion, while exports stood at $44.6 billion compared to $38.7 billion, according to preliminary data on India's Balance of Payments (BoP).

The merchandise trade deficit stood at $27.9 billion in April 2026, marginally higher than $27.1 billion in April 2025.

Net services receipts increased to $18.6 billion during April from $15.9 billion in April 2025. Services exports stood at $37 billion, while imports were $18.4 billion.

 

Net transfers increased to $16 billion in April 2026 from $9.4 billion a year earlier, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

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On the capital account, India recorded a net outflow of $11.3 billion in April 2026 as against a net inflow of $5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) increased to $7.4 billion in April from $1.6 billion a year ago.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of $8.7 billion during April 2026, the data said.

The overall Balance of Payments registered a deficit of $6.6 billion in April 2026, against a surplus of $0.5 billion in April 2025.

In the January-March quarter of 2025-26, India had posted a current account surplus of $7.1 billion or 0.7 per cent of GDP as compared to $13.7 billion or 1.4 per cent of GDP in the year-ago quarter.

Henceforth, India's BoP data for the reference month will be released by the 15th day or earlier of the second subsequent month, the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : BALANCE OF PAYMENTS RBI Foreign Direct Investment FDI

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:47 PM IST

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