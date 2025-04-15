Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee extend gains to close at 85.77/$; Ends 28 paise higher

Indian Rupee extend gains to close at 85.77/$; Ends 28 paise higher

The domestic currency strengthened 28 paise to end at 85.77 against the greenback after closing at 86.05 on Tuesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Rupee closed stronger on Tuesday, ending below the 86 mark, as tariff relief by US President Donald Trump buoyed sentiments among traders. 
 
The domestic currency strengthened 28 paise to end at 85.77 against the greenback after closing at 86.05 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency extended its momentum on Tuesday after registering the highest single-day gain in more than two years on Friday. 
 
Trump said he is considering temporary exemptions to tariffs on imported vehicles and parts to allow automakers additional time to establish manufacturing operations in the US. However, the tensions between the US and China are escalating, with the US now imposing a 145 per cent levy on goods from Beijing.  
 
 
The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was down 0.01 per cent at 99.62, as of 3:30 PM IST, its lowest level since April 2022. 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee opens at 85.87/$; Gains 17 paise on hopes of tariff relief

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain in over 2 years on falling crude prices

Indian Rupee logs best session since March 2023 as dollar weakness deepens

Indian Rupee logs best session since March 2023 as dollar weakness deepens

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee gains 45 paise; Opens at 86.24/$ as dollar, oil prices extend slide

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee ends at 86.69/$; Falls 43 paise after RBI cuts repo rate

 
The Dollar Index plunged by 3.1 per cent to multi-month lows as the bond market threw a tantrum, Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, noted. This unusual yield spike came not from expectations of higher rates but from recessionary fears and geopolitical unease, he said. 
 
The Indian rupee staged a sharp recovery last week, driven by the announcement of a 90-day delay on the imposition of reciprocal tariffs excluding China and a stronger Chinese yuan, Pabari said. However, recent economic data pointed a waning signs as India’s industrial production growth slowed to 2.9 per cent in February, the weakest in six months, Pabari added. "The rupee is expected to face a strong resistance at 86.40-86.50 levels and is likely to move towards 85.50 levels."
 
Crude oil prices continued to trade lower after edging higher in early trade on Tuesday. Brent crude oil was down 0.63 per cent to $64.47 per barrel, while WTI crude was down 0.63 per cent at 61.14 per barrel as of 3:35 PM IST. 
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's liquidity infusion plan pushes govt bonds to over 3-year highs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

India moves to deepen junk debt market by allowing bad loan securitisation

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

India planning to bring 300 million new users onto UPI payments platform

Premiumforeign portfolio investors, FPI

Taxing times: I-T department tightens scrutiny of FPIs based in Mauritius

PremiumBank, Banking, PSBs

PSBs red flag technical glitches in implementing PM Vidyalaxmi scheme

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Dollar currency market Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon