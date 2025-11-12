Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / super.money issues 470,000 RuPay credit card in partnership with banks

super.money issues 470,000 RuPay credit card in partnership with banks

Fintech super.money issued over 4.7 lakh RuPay credit cards through Axis Bank, Kotak811, and Utkarsh SFB, expanding access to first-time credit users across India

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart

super.money issues secured RuPay credit cards in collaboration with Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Kotak811, and plans to expand its banking partnerships further.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech platform super.money said on Tuesday it had facilitated the issuance of over 470,000 RuPay credit cards in partnership with three banks over the past year, marking a significant milestone in its effort to expand access to digital credit.
 
The Bengaluru-based firm said it has also seen more than 1.8 million RuPay credit cards linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) through its platform.
 
Expanding partnerships and reach 
super.money issues secured RuPay credit cards in collaboration with Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Kotak811, and plans to expand its banking partnerships further.
 
“The average transaction value highlights a shift in consumer behaviour — from high-ticket spends to everyday micro-purchases. This reflects how credit is being used more frequently at local merchants and for smaller transactions,” the company said in a statement.
 

Also Read

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

Travelling to Asia? RuPay JCB offers 25% cashback in these five countries

Shop smart: RuPay JCB card now gives 25% cashback abroad this summer

Shop smart: RuPay JCB card now gives 25% cashback abroad this summer

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies reports ₹29.35 crore Q2 loss on Moonshine write-down

Investors, mutual fund, DII

Exit a fund only if risk appetite changes or tracking error widenspremium

TCS

TCS valuation slips below Infosys and HCLTech after long dominancepremium

 
Strong UPI performance 
According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), super.money is the fifth-largest UPI app by transaction volume. In September, it processed 256.34 million transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 9,852.44 crore.
 
Focus on financial inclusion 
“Through our partnerships with issuer banks and meaningful use of the RuPay network, we are providing ‘first-time credit cards’ to lakhs of Indians, especially across underserved segments,” said Prakash Sikaria, chief executive officer of super.money.
 
He added that this initiative aligns with the company’s broader vision of driving financial inclusion and contributing to India’s digital economy.
 
Backed by Flipkart 
super.money is backed by the Flipkart Group and is expanding its footprint in the neo-banking and financial services space. The company plans to introduce multiple new financial products, Sikaria told Business Standard earlier.
 

More From This Section

ECL, RBI, Banking Industry

Draft ECL framework: Banks plan to move RBI for lower Stage-II floorpremium

Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amount

Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amountpremium

government bond, bond market

State-run banks target ₹9,000 crore from Tier-II bonds by Decemberpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI recognises SRPA as self-regulatory body for payment system operatorspremium

Microfinance

Uttar Pradesh govt's growing microfinance kitty at ₹32,500 crorepremium

Topics : Finance News RuPay cards Credit Card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVEDelhi Blast Stocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon