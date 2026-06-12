Friday, June 12, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Microfinance portfolio grows in Q4 FY26 for first time in seven quarters

Microfinance portfolio grows in Q4 FY26 for first time in seven quarters

India's microfinance sector recorded its first sequential portfolio expansion in seven quarters, while asset quality improved and disbursements reached a seven-quarter high

microfinance

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's microfinance sector is showing signs of emerging from a prolonged downturn, with its loan portfolio expanding for the first time in seven quarters and asset quality improving to pre-March 2024 levels, according to the latest quarterly report by the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).
 
The industry's gross loan portfolio grew more than 3 per cent sequentially during the January-March quarter of FY26 to ₹3.25 trillion, ending a seven-quarter stretch of contraction. At the same time, portfolio at risk (PAR) for 31-180 days declined sharply to 2 per cent from 6.3 per cent a year ago, while quarterly disbursements rose to ₹77,524 crore, the highest level in the past seven quarters.
 
 
"We can now say that despite the tough two years, the industry is turning the corner," said Alok Misra, chief executive officer and director of MFIN, citing the return of portfolio growth and continued improvement in delinquency levels.
 
Credit quality improved significantly during the quarter. PAR for 31-90 days declined to 0.8 per cent as of March-end, while PAR for 91-180 days stood at 1.2 per cent.
 
"We can now say that despite the tough two years, the industry is turning the corner, as evidenced by the uptick in the portfolio and continued improvement in portfolio at risk, with PAR 31-180 declining to 2.0 per cent as of March 2026 compared with 6.3 per cent a year ago," Misra said.

Also Read

NBFC, NBFCs

NBFC balance sheets may reach ₹93 trillion by FY28, says Brickwork Ratings

Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trends

Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trendspremium

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI cancels registration certificates of 135 NBFCs, most in West Bengal

NBFCs, corporate earnings

Q4 scorecard: NBFCs top performers, cyclicals lead in earnings growthpremium

Microfinance

Govt extends microfinance guarantee scheme, raises loan cap to ₹1,000 cr

 
He attributed part of the recovery to industry-wide efforts under MFIN's guardrails framework and welcomed the government's decision to extend the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro Finance Institutions (CGSMFI) 2.0 until August 2026.
 
"A significant policy development which will further strengthen this recovery is the CGSMFI 2.0 scheme of the Government of India. The recent extension of the scheme till August 2026 will allow sufficient time for utilisation," Misra said. He also called on banks to increase their support to the sector.
 
The report showed that NBFC-MFIs continued to dominate the sector, accounting for 44.2 per cent of the industry's outstanding portfolio, followed by banks with a 32.7 per cent share. Small finance banks and other NBFCs made up the remainder.
 
Despite the improving operational metrics, funding conditions remained challenging, particularly for smaller microfinance institutions. According to MFIN, all-India financial institutions largely stayed away from smaller players during the year, leaving banks, NBFCs, and external commercial borrowings as the primary funding sources.
 
On a year-on-year basis, outstanding portfolios declined across lender categories. Banks recorded the sharpest decline at 30 per cent, while NBFC-MFIs reported a relatively modest decline of 2.7 per cent.
 
Regionally, the eastern region remained the largest microfinance market, accounting for 36.6 per cent of the industry's portfolio. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu were the three largest states by portfolio size, while the top 10 states together accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the total portfolio.
 
While the recovery appears to be gaining traction, Misra cautioned that risks remain.
 
"While these positive factors augur well for the sector in 2026-27, MFIN has also advised players to keep in consideration the likely impact of a below-average monsoon and the West Asia conflict, as these may affect rural livelihoods," he said.

More From This Section

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Corporate bond market revives with ₹27,000-crore issuances this week

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee surges 65 paise to 95.20 against US dollar during early trade

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Can foreign bond inflows strengthen the rupee and lower yields now?

FPI

Why India is opening the door wider to foreign investors in govt securities

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Can foreign bond inflows really move India's $1.5 trillion Gsec market?

Topics : Microfinance lending NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook