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NPCI unveils Drunix to support blockchain and tokenisation ecosystems

The open-source platform is designed to help enterprises build blockchain networks, digital asset ecosystems and tokenisation platforms at scale

NPCI

NPCI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out Drunix, an open-source blockchain platform, to help companies build and scale tokenisation platforms, digital-asset ecosystems and multi-organisation networks.
 
Drunix enables blockchain deployment at scale and is engineered for enterprise and public-infrastructure adoption. NPCI said it is a high-performance distributed ledger platform built as an enhanced fork of Hyperledger Fabric.
 
Hyperledger Fabric is an open-source enterprise blockchain framework developed under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation.
 
“Through Drunix, we aim to accelerate blockchain readiness by providing the ecosystem with foundational technologies that support experimentation, interoperability and real-world adoption. This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening India’s digital infrastructure while contributing to the global advancement of open-source innovation,” said Vishal Kanvaty, chief technology officer, NPCI.
 
 
Drunix marks NPCI’s second major open-source contribution in the blockchain and tokenisation space, following Falcon, which focused on production-grade blockchain network management and orchestration, the organisation said.

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The apex retail payments body has rolled out other initiatives such as the Finance Model for India (FiMI), Vigil-AI and Falcon.
 
Moving beyond digital payments, NPCI, the operator of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is planning to add more muscle to the country’s digital infrastructure by setting up a fourth subsidiary, NPCI Tech Solutions Ltd (NTSL), Business Standard reported last year.
 
The apex payments body is planning to scale up central infrastructure pipes through the subsidiary, while also experimenting with pilot projects.
 
These are likely to be infrastructure-led products beyond payments, such as eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) Setu and systems related to the central bank digital currency.

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Topics : NPCI National Payments Corporation of India Finance News

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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