Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI allows residents to exchange rupee notes at airport forex counters

RBI allows residents to exchange rupee notes at airport forex counters

RBI permits residents to exchange rupee notes at forex counters in airport departure areas, extending a facility earlier largely limited to non-residents

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The facility will be available at counters set up in duty-free or security hold areas beyond the immigration or customs desks | (Photo:PTI)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted residents, in addition to non-residents, to exchange Indian rupee notes at foreign exchange counters located in departure halls of international airports established in the Duty-Free Area or Security Hold Area beyond the immigration or customs desk, the central bank said in a release on Thursday.
 
The facility will be available at counters set up in duty-free or security hold areas beyond the immigration or customs desks. Earlier, such exchanges were largely restricted to non-residents.
 
The move follows a review of the existing framework under the Memorandum of Instructions governing money changing activities. The central bank said the relevant provisions in the Master Direction on Money Changing Activities have been amended to reflect the change.
 
 

More From This Section

MSME

MSME working capital drawdowns rise as West Asia crisis stretchespremium

oil imports, Russian oil, oil sector

Govt to forego over $190 million in revenue after ending petchem import tax

Parliament, New Parliament

IBC Bill passed; FM highlights land authorities can join CoC meetings

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee set for more chaos as banks unwind $30 billion in arbitrage trades

Indian rupee forecast 2026, INR vs USD outlook, rupee depreciation causes India, West Asia conflict oil prices, forex reserves India decline, BoP deficit India, capital outflows India currency, RBI intervention rupee, crude oil impact INR, emerging m

Rupee may slip further to 97/$ if West Asia war prolongs: BS pollpremium

Topics : RBI Forex Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKKR vs SRH LIVE ScoreBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis