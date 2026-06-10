Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI consolidates governance norms for risk, compliance and audit functions

RBI consolidates governance norms for risk, compliance and audit functions

Revised framework mandates independent control functions led by CRO, CCO and HIA, with fixed tenures and enhanced board oversight from January 2027

rbi

The central bank said the three control functions must operate independently of business lines, remain free from business targets, and have unrestricted access to all business areas and records

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday consolidated regulatory instructions relating to risk management, compliance and internal audit functions for commercial banks, requiring lenders to establish dedicated control functions headed by a chief risk officer (CRO), chief compliance officer (CCO) and head of internal audit (HIA).
 
The amended directions will come into effect from January 1, 2027.
 
Under the revised directions, the CRO, CCO and HIA will ordinarily be appointed for a fixed tenure of at least three years, and any premature transfer or removal will require board approval.
 
The central bank said the three control functions must operate independently of business lines, remain free from business targets, and have unrestricted access to all business areas and records. Banks will also be required to frame board-approved policies defining the objectives, roles and responsibilities of each function.
 
 
The RBI has mandated that CROs, CCOs and HIAs be appointed from among senior officials not more than two levels below the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO). They will report functionally to the board or the relevant board committee and administratively to the MD & CEO.

Also Read

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI links bank loans to REITs, InvITs with cash-flow record of assets

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

India's outward FDI commitments halve from April high, rise 35% on year

FDI

RBI forex swap measures may attract $60-70 bn inflows, says Ind-Ra

FDI

Outward FDI commitments by Indian firms drop 49% in May: RBI data

India bonds, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, FPI feedback, FAR securities, government bonds, bond inflows, JPMorgan index, India bond yields, rupee exchange rate, Bloomberg index review

Short-term bond yields hit three-month low on RBI dollar measures

 
The directions require the three officials to meet the board or relevant board committee at least once every quarter without the presence of senior management. Their final performance review will also be carried out by the board or the respective board committee.
 
Under the revised framework, the CRO will be an invitee to meetings of credit sanction and approval committees without voting rights. Any decision to assume risk contrary to the CRO's advice, without adequate risk-mitigation measures, will have to be approved by the next higher authority in the delegation matrix and reported to the board or the risk management committee.
 
The RBI has also prescribed detailed responsibilities for compliance and internal audit functions. Banks will be required to maintain an annual compliance risk assessment and adopt a risk-based internal audit framework covering all significant activities, with high-risk areas subject to more frequent reviews.
 
Further, any appointment, reappointment, removal or exit of a CRO will have to be reported to the RBI within five working days. In the case of chief compliance officers and heads of internal audit, banks will have to provide prior intimation to the regulator.
 

More From This Section

Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trends

Early-stage stress resurfaces in microfinance amid cautious lending trendspremium

Microfinance

Govt extends microfinance guarantee scheme, raises loan cap to ₹1,000 cr

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI likely stepped in to support rupee, conducts swaps, say traders

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 15 paise to 95.56 against US dollar during early trade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

FCNR (B) returns: Rate differential may cloud inflows despite RBI supportpremium

Topics : RBI Chief risk officer banking regulation audit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Kerala Plus One Result 2026US Iran StrikesFD Rates in JuneCrude Oil Outlook