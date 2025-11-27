Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI expected to cut interest rate to 5.25% as inflation drops: Poll

RBI expected to cut interest rate to 5.25% as inflation drops: Poll

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said this week that recent economic data suggested there was still scope to cut interest rates

rbi, reserve bank of india

Most economists expect rates to remain at that level at least until the end of next year | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India will cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent on December 5, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters who expect the rate to stay there through 2026.

A sharp fall in food prices and tax cuts on consumer goods drove India's consumer inflation to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October, giving the central bank room to support weak consumption despite renewed pressure on the rupee.

The currency hit a new low of 89.49 against the dollar on Friday.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said this week that recent economic data suggested there was still scope to cut interest rates. The RBI has held rates since August, after a cumulative 100 basis points of cuts in the first half of the year.

 

US tariff concerns

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm gets final nod from RBI to operate as a payment aggregatorpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Sharp fall in inflation strengthens case for RBI to ease rates againpremium

CS Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu, SBI Chairman

SBI confident of 3% NIM even if RBI cuts rate next week: Chairman Setty

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Seasonality rises in demand deposits, banks' cash in hand, says RBI report

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Net ECB inflows moderate to $8 bn in Apr-Sep as registrations decline

Nearly 80 per cent of economists, 62 of 80, in a November 18-26 Reuters poll forecast the RBI would lower the repo rate to 5.25 per cent at the end of its December 3-5 policy meeting. The remaining 18 forecast no change.

Most economists expect rates to remain at that level at least until the end of next year.

"With the RBI likely to further revise its fiscal year 2025-2026 inflation forecast lower from the current 2.6 per cent forecast in the December policy (meeting), the case for a 25 bps rate cut becomes stronger," said Kaushik Das, India chief economist at Deutsche Bank.

Rate cut expectations come despite estimates that India's economy likely grew 7.3 per cent in the July-September quarter, and as a separate Reuters poll forecast the Indian stock market would hit new highs by mid-2026.

However, a 50 per cent US import tariff on Indian goods remains in place despite repeated trade discussions, keeping private investors wary and prompting foreign investors to pull nearly $17 billion from Indian equities this year.

"There is no visibility on when a trade deal will happen... if that does not happen, then the case for (another) rate cut amplifies," said Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, who expects rates to remain at 5.25 per cent through the first half of next year.

The poll also showed India's economic growth expected to average 6.8 per cent and 6.5 per cent this fiscal year and next, with inflation projected to average 2.2 per cent and 4.0 per cent respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

insurance irdai

Irdai asks insurers for customer-centricity, stricter grievance compliancepremium

interest rates, finance, profit

FIMMDA unveils SORR-based OIS plan, invites comments by December 15premium

Tata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group

NBFCs borrowings to hit $750 billion by FY27 as funding mix shifts

government bond, bond market

State-run firms taper debt fundraise on rate-cut hopes ahead of MPC meetpremium

Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), BHIM

BHIM launches full delegation feature for UPI Circle to net more users

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI rate cut RBI Indian Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon