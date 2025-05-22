Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI proposes special shares for UCBs as new route to raise capital

RBI proposes special shares for UCBs as new route to raise capital

Special Share Certificates to be issued at book value without voting or membership rights; RBI says SSCs will be classified under Tier I capital for large UCBs

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The board of directors of the UCB will be empowered to determine the amount of SSCs to be raised by the bank. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mooted a proposal for urban co-operative banks (UCBs) with deposits of more than Rs 10,000 crore to issue Special Share Certificates (SSCs) to their members or to persons residing within their area of operations. This will offer an additional avenue for raising capital, alongside the existing arrangement for issuing member shares.
 
These special shares are to be issued at book value and would carry the same face value as member shares. However, SSCs shall be issued without voting rights and will not confer any form of membership rights on investors, according to the RBI’s discussion paper on capital-raising avenues for UCBs.
 
 
SSCs will form part of Tier I capital. The amount received against the face value of SSCs is to be classified separately under “Schedule I – Capital” of the balance sheet.   

Also Read

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI expects interest rates to fall after new co-lending norms take effect

RBI

Notes in circulation rose to Rs 34.8 trn in 2024: RBI's monthly bulletin

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI net sells $34.5 bn in FY25, highest since global financial crisis

Travel Insurance

Foreign tourist arrivals strongly correlated with travel search: RBI report

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

NiC rises to Rs 34.8 tn but growth slows with shift to higher notes

 
The RBI noted that a system of dual-class shares in co-operative institutions is well established internationally. It also pointed out that amendments to the Banking Regulation Act made in 2020 contain enabling provisions for the issuance of such special shares.
 
The premium—defined as the difference between the face value and the book value—received on SSCs may be transferred to a “Special Shares Premium Account”. This account may be disclosed under “Reserve Fund and Other Reserves”, the RBI added.
 
The outstanding amount of SSCs (excluding premium), along with the outstanding amount of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (PNCPS) and Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDIs), should not exceed 35 per cent of the total Tier I capital at any point in time.
 
The board of directors of the UCB will be empowered to determine the amount of SSCs to be raised by the bank. UCBs will be required to submit the offer document to the RBI—including all necessary details and disclosures regarding SSCs—at least one month prior to the issuance date. 
   

More From This Section

Banner-UPI

NPCI strengthens UPI API oversight to reduce stress on core network

PremiumMSME

MSME delinquencies fall to 5-year low of 1.8%: Cibil-Sidbi report

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee slips past 86 mark to close at over one-month low

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Inflows in NRI deposits increases nearly 10% in FY25, shows RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks seek overnight liquidity ops, easier reserve norms from RBI

Topics : RBI Fundraising finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGT vs LSG LIVE ScoreBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon