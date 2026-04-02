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RBI retains bond structure, upgrades operations for savings bonds

Reserve Bank of India keeps bond structure intact but tightens rules with digital access, investor safeguards and stricter compliance norms

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI has introduced structured nomination with amount-wise allocation, aimed at improving clarity and transparency for investors. | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its April 2026 circular on Floating Rate Savings Bonds, has left the product structure unchanged while upgrading the operational framework with a focus on digitisation, accountability, and standardised investor servicing.
 
The central bank retained key features of the bonds, including the seven-year tenor, interest rate linked to the National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate plus 35 basis points, and semi-annual resets.
 
The revised guidelines supersede earlier operational instructions issued in 2020 (updated in 2022) and take immediate effect.
 
The guidelines overhaul the operational architecture governing these bonds. Banks acting as receiving offices (ROs) will now be subject to stricter timelines for remittance of funds, with penalties and recovery of interest costs in cases of delays or misreporting. The framework also mandates compensation to investors for delays in interest payments, redemption, or issuance.
 
 
The RBI has introduced structured nomination with amount-wise allocation, aimed at improving clarity and transparency for investors.

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Further, the circular mandates time-bound digital access, requiring receiving offices to enable online application facilities by September 30, 2026, along with enhanced servicing and account visibility.
 
Compliance norms have also been strengthened, including mandatory PAN submission in line with updated tax rules, reporting under the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), and alignment with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India bond market Retail investors RBI

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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