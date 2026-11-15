RBI's 6-hour reporting rule could help curb cyber threats, frauds

The RBI's recent comprehensive master guidelines mandating non-bank payment system operators to report unusual incidents, including cyberattacks, critical system outages, and settlement delays, within six hours of detection are aimed at strengthening cybersecurity and curbing the growing menace of digital fraud, experts said.

The directive requires all non-bank payment system operators (PSOs) to notify the central bank of such incidents in a prescribed format within the stipulated six-hour window, enabling quicker regulatory intervention and better monitoring of potential threats to the payments ecosystem.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also mandates payment firms to report any cybersecurity incident to CERT-In within six hours of fraud detection.

Experts said the move assumes significance amid the rapid expansion of digital transactions and the growing sophistication of cyber threats targeting payment infrastructure.

The RBI's revised Master Directions on Cyber Resilience and Digital Payment Security Controls for non-bank Payment System Operators apply to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), card networks, payment aggregators, prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers, and white-label ATM operators (WLAOs), among others.

The central bank has introduced rigorous requirements for digital transactions, software security, system audits, and third-party service providers to prescribe new cyber safeguards for PSOs.

Welcoming the RBI's revised and stricter cybersecurity guidelines, 63SATS Cybertech Joint MD and CEO Srinivas L said, "The RBI has turned scattered circulars into one clear rulebook, and that removes all excuses. The most significant is the requirement to hold the source code of critical third-party applications or keep it in escrow".

"Many payment breaches today do not begin inside the company. They begin in vendor software that nobody inside fully understands. You cannot defend what you cannot see. Together with annual system audits, tight incident reporting, and mobile device binding, this moves cybersecurity from the IT room to the boardroom, where it belongs," he said.

The RBI requires every PSO to submit an annual system audit report within two months of the end of its financial year. It retains the mandatory 12-hour cooling-off period after a customer changes their registered mobile number or email address.

According to Apollo Infoways founder and CEO Ravi Prakash, "The mandatory six-hour cyber incident reporting window sends a clear message that cybersecurity can no longer remain a reactive compliance function. The RBI has taken a strategic step towards making India's digital payment ecosystem more intelligent".

The revised cybersecurity framework issued earlier this month marks a significant milestone in shaping India's next generation of secure and resilient digital financial infrastructure, he added.

The new rules are already in effect for large and medium PSOs. However, small PSOs have been given time until April 1, 2028, to comply.

"This regulation underscores the shift from reactive security to proactive cyber resilience. The six-hour reporting window will compel payment operators to invest in stronger monitoring, incident response, and risk management frameworks," Nerix Technoserve CEO Subhasis Majumdar said.

The RBI has also prescribed stricter business continuity arrangements. The operators must maintain disaster recovery facilities in a different seismic zone from their primary data centres and conduct recovery drills at least twice a year.

Srinivas pointed out, "India runs one of the world's largest digital payment systems, and every operator in that chain must be as strong as the bank at its end. Compliance is the floor, while resilience is the goal".