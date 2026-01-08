Rupee breaks three-day winning streak as Trump proposes 500% tariff

The rupee witnessed increased volatility on Tuesday, briefly strengthening to 89.74 per dollar due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via dollar sales, but persistent dollar demand driven by the proposed steep US tariffs of 500 per cent, coupled with a sell-off in equity markets, led to depreciation of the local currency by the end of trade.

The rupee settled at 90.03 per dollar, against the previous close of 89.89 per dollar. It has depreciated by 5.06 per cent in the current financial year so far. In 2026 so far, it has fallen by 0.17 per cent.

“The RBI was intervening for the past two sessions to keep the rupee below 90 per dollar. However, the 500 per cent tariff statement by Trump led to outflows from equities and also affected sentiment,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Additionally, the central bank’s short positions and dollar demand among foreign portfolio investors further put pressure on the currency. The local currency fell to as low as 90.13 per dollar during the day.

“Though the RBI came in intermittently to sell dollars at 89.99 per dollar and took it down to 89.73 per dollar, dollar buying continued and ultimately brought the rupee back to 90.13 per dollar, where the RBI must have again sold, closing a bit higher from the day’s low,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump would allow a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting countries that do business with Russia to advance in Congress, with a vote possible as early as next week.

While global headwinds continue to weigh on the rupee, the large stock of maturing short forward positions, which rose to $66.04 billion by end-November, has constrained the central bank’s ability to intervene aggressively in the foreign exchange market.