Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee breaks three-day winning streak as Trump proposes 500% tariff

Rupee breaks three-day winning streak as Trump proposes 500% tariff

The rupee settled at 90.03 per dollar, against the previous close of 89.89 per dollar

US dollar indian rupee

RBI dollar sales briefly lifted the rupee, but equity outflows and fears over steep US tariffs dragged the currency back below 90 per dollar by close of trade. | Representative Picture

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee witnessed increased volatility on Tuesday, briefly strengthening to 89.74 per dollar due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via dollar sales, but persistent dollar demand driven by the proposed steep US tariffs of 500 per cent, coupled with a sell-off in equity markets, led to depreciation of the local currency by the end of trade.
 
The rupee settled at 90.03 per dollar, against the previous close of 89.89 per dollar. It has depreciated by 5.06 per cent in the current financial year so far. In 2026 so far, it has fallen by 0.17 per cent. 
 
“The RBI was intervening for the past two sessions to keep the rupee below 90 per dollar. However, the 500 per cent tariff statement by Trump led to outflows from equities and also affected sentiment,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. 
Additionally, the central bank’s short positions and dollar demand among foreign portfolio investors further put pressure on the currency. The local currency fell to as low as 90.13 per dollar during the day. 
“Though the RBI came in intermittently to sell dollars at 89.99 per dollar and took it down to 89.73 per dollar, dollar buying continued and ultimately brought the rupee back to 90.13 per dollar, where the RBI must have again sold, closing a bit higher from the day’s low,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump would allow a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting countries that do business with Russia to advance in Congress, with a vote possible as early as next week.
 
While global headwinds continue to weigh on the rupee, the large stock of maturing short forward positions, which rose to $66.04 billion by end-November, has constrained the central bank’s ability to intervene aggressively in the foreign exchange market.

More From This Section

Bank, banks, banking

Positive business outlook nudges banks to hire for sales growth: Expertspremium

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee strengthens below 90/$ amid RBI intervention via dollar sales

Indian rupee, rupee

UBS cuts rupee March forecast to 92, expects short-lived US deal relief

Indian rupee, rupee

Rupee steady as RBI support cushions downside amid weak Asian cues

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI proposes to cap banks' dividend payout at 75% of net profit

Topics : Donald Trump Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee US Dollar Trump tariffs Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayDelhi School Holiday 2026Gold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Seeds Bill