Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.03 against US dollar in early trade

Moreover, the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also aided sentiments.

Rupee, Indian Rupee

On Tuesday, the rupee declined marginally by 2 paise to close at 83.05 against the US dollar | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.03 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday supported by positive domestic equities.
Moreover, the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also aided sentiments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.03 against the dollar, registering a gain of 2 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee declined marginally by 2 paise to close at 83.05 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as factors such as capital inflows and stable domestic economic data supported sentiments, while hawkish FED, strong US data and global tensions weighed on the local unit.
Moreover, investors were cautious as the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC), the six-member rate-setting panel, began the deliberation on Tuesday. The central bank will announce the key interest rate decision on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent lower at 104.09.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.17 per cent to USD 78.72 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 336.54 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 72,522.63 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 116.05 points or 0.53 per cent to 22,045.45 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 92.52 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Rupee recovers from its all-time low to 83.02 against US dollar on Friday

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee to gain slightly this year amid continued RBI intervention: Report

HDFC Bank accepts bids worth $750 mn for dollar bond issuances: Bankers

Over Rs 15 trillion in direct tax mop-up comes in 'automatically'

Paytm Bank fiasco: All eyes on IT talent for bank and fintech boards

Capital Small Finance Bank mobilises Rs 157 crore from anchor investors

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon