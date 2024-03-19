Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.95 against US dollar on back of firm crude prices

The local currency moved in a tight range of 82.93 to 82.95 to a dollar in early deals. The rupee traded at 82.95, down 5 paise, against the US dollar at 9.15 am

Rupee vs dollar, Indian rupee, rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee declined 5 paise at 82.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to firm crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.94 to a dollar, down 4 paise over the previous close of 82.90.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The local currency moved in a tight range of 82.93 to 82.95 to a dollar in early deals. The rupee traded at 82.95, down 5 paise, against the US dollar at 9.15 am.
A stronger US dollar and firm bond yields ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision also weighed on the local unit, forex dealers said.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies gained 0.20 per cent to 103.64.
Brent crude, the global crude oil benchmark, also stayed above USD 86 per barrel to trade at around four-month high levels.
Losses in local stocks also weighed on the rupee. Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 398.79 points or 0.55 per cent to 72,349.63 while broader Nifty dropped 120.10 points or 0.54 per cent to 21,935.60.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,051.09 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 83.13 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 5 paise to 82.85 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.02 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 11 paise to 82.97 against US dollar in early trade

Poonawalla Fincorp announces appointment of Arvind Kapil as MD & CEO

6 in 10 find hidden charges on online banking platforms, shows data

ASK Hedge Solutions aims to raise Rs 3,000 crore from AIF in 18 months

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 82.84 against US dollar in early trade

Bandhan Bank to launch credit card in Apr-May; Piush Jha to head the unit

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon