Friday, February 20, 2026 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / DFS Secy urges banks to cut borrowing costs on small-ticket business loans

DFS Secy urges banks to cut borrowing costs on small-ticket business loans

DFS Secretary M Nagaraju asked banks to lower borrowing costs for small-ticket business loans and expand credit, stressing PSBs' strong capital position and upcoming digital lending portals

M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance

M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju on Friday urged state-owned banks to lower interest rates on small-ticket business loans, which are not meant for consumption purposes, and asked the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to examine the matter seriously.
 
Additionally, he nudged banks to lend more as they have very healthy capital levels that are increasing every quarter, meaning they have the capacity to lend more. 
Speaking at an IBA event in Mumbai, Nagaraju said banks need not make losses on these exposures but also should not make high margins on them so that more people can access funding. 
 
“...We lend to the poorest at the highest rates of interest, while wealthy borrowers get loans at much lower rates. For instance, a maid servant, a rickshaw puller, a driver, or a night watchman — they are the ones who require loans, and we lend to them at between 9 per cent and 10 per cent. At the same time, when it comes to corporate loans, we actively pursue corporates and keep asking whether they require funds… and lend at around 6 per cent or 7 per cent,” he said.
 
Commenting on the issue, SBI Chairman C S Setty said, “The idea is to bring down the cost of borrowing for small businesses. This has been asked by the government for quite some time. What we have done is, wherever there are government-sponsored schemes, or government guarantees, we have brought down the rates for such loans to a uniform level of 9–10 per cent.”

Also Read

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee, govt bonds weaken on muted global risk sentiment; FX hits record

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Current policy rate appropriate amid buoyant economic growth: RBI Guv

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

FTAs to play significant role in coming years by improving mkt access: RBI

RBI, Reserve bank

RBI net sold $10 billion in December to curb rupee volatility: Bulletin

Insurance, Insurance sector

Distributor commission revamp could raise policyholders' returns: Expertspremium

 
Now, the expectation is whether this can be extended to a broader spectrum of business loans that are not guaranteed by the government, he said, adding that operational costs need to be brought down for this to take shape.
 
Separately, Nagaraju highlighted that state-owned banks are performing better than private sector banks on almost all metrics. “Today, public sector banks are the strongest they have ever been, with historically low NPAs, historically high profits, and a good capital base,” he said.
 
Additionally, he said, the DFS is looking to create a digital portal for consortium lending, with the Secondary Loan Market Association designated as the implementing entity, for which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval is already in place. Also, they are creating a unified digital portal for co-lending — a marketplace that will bring stability to the co-lending business while opening new opportunities for banks and NBFCs to access quality business.
 
“I urge all banks and the IBA to expedite the process and launch these portals at the earliest. These are not just projects, they are transformative steps toward a stronger, more agile banking ecosystem,” Nagaraju said.

More From This Section

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

ICICI launches Swasthya Pension Scheme blending retirement and healthcare

RBI

RBI draft on INR derivatives may push more banks to expand in GIFT City

EPFO, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Provident Fund

EPFO likely to link with govt databases to enhance compliance monitoringpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Brokers seek six-month pause on RBI curbs on bank lending, document shows

Banks

Banks take cautious approach to acquisition financing under new RBI norms

Topics : public sector banks business loan Banking sector RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayExam Stress Gold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica