Bank NPAs fall further in March; may rise under baseline scenario: RBI

Gross and net non-performing assets of scheduled commercial banks fell further by the end of March to 1.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report released on Tuesday. The improvement in asset quality was broad-based across bank groups. While credit quality improved across all broad economic sectors, the report highlighted that agriculture continued to exhibit the highest gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of 5.1 per cent and accounted for the largest share of scheduled commercial banks' GNPAs at 37.2 per cent in March 2026. However, the stress test showed that, under the baseline scenario, the aggregate GNPA ratio of 46 banks may edge up from 1.8 per cent in March 2026 to 1.9 per cent by March 2028. Under adverse scenarios 1 and 2, it may rise to 3.8 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Adverse Scenario 1 assumes further intensification of geopolitical risks, elevated energy prices and exchange rate pressures, leading to a rise in domestic inflation and a growth slowdown during 2026-27, followed by a gradual improvement in the situation during 2027-28. Adverse Scenario 2 assumes prolonged and more widespread geopolitical conflicts extending to 2027-28, leading to disruptions to domestic inflation and growth in both years.

The aggregate Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of the selected 46 banks may decline from 15.2 per cent in March 2026 to 13.9 per cent by March 2028 under the baseline scenario, the report said.

Scheduled commercial banks' capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 17.7 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively, at the end of March 2026, the data showed.

Both public sector and private sector banks reported higher capital adequacy ratios in March 2026. The increase in the CAR in March 2026 can be attributed to higher growth in capital relative to the growth in risk-weighted assets (RWAs) during the period, the report said.

The report noted that beneath the aggregate expansion in credit, the growth in credit risk-weighted assets was lower than overall credit growth during 2025-26 for the first time in three years. "This indicates a broad-based shift towards lower risk-weighted credit exposures and an improving risk profile of incremental lending," the report said.

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) of scheduled commercial banks remained broadly stable at 75.6 per cent.