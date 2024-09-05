Bajaj Allianz Life unveils Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund for ULIP Customers

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has come out with a new fund option for its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) customers. The Bajaj Allianz Life Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund aims to capitalise on high-alpha stocks while offering the dual benefits of market-linked returns and life insurance coverage.

Fund objective: The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index, focusing on stocks with high Jensen Alpha values.

Investment strategy: It will invest in the top 30 stocks from the Nifty 200 Index that demonstrate the highest alpha, indicating potential for above-market returns.



NFO period: The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open until September 15.



Risk profile: The fund is suitable for investors with a higher risk appetite and long-term investment horizon due to potential market volatility, according to the company.



Index rebalancing: The underlying index will be reconstituted quarterly in March, June, September, and December.



“As life goals enablers for India, it’s our commitment to provide customers with reliable tools to achieve their long-term financial goals. With our resilient economy and the strong historical performance of the Indian equity market, the Bajaj Allianz Life Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund offers an opportunity for our customers to achieve their financial objectives,” said Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance



He further highlighted the fund’s potential, citing historical data that shows consistent outperformance of the Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index compared to other market-cap indices over the past five years.



The new fund combines the growth potential of high-alpha stocks with the benefits of ULIPs, including life insurance coverage and tax advantages. Investors interested in the Bajaj Allianz Life Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund can find more information on the company's website, the company said in a press release.



Analysts suggest potential investors are advised to carefully consider their financial goals, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before making investment decisions.