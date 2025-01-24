Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Budget 2025-26: Taxpayers expect greater exemption limit, simpler filing

Budget 2025-26: Taxpayers expect greater exemption limit, simpler filing

Lightening the burden on the middle class will encourage them to spend more, say experts

Union Budget

Union Budget

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s taxpayers are hopeful that the Union Budget for 2025-26 on February 1 will introduce reforms that will make filing taxes simpler and easier.
 
In the previous budget, the finance minister had announced a thorough review of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Since then, various stakeholders have submitted their recommendations to the government. 
 
“The government has also been working on simplifying Income Tax filing rules to make it less tedious for taxpayers and even refining legislations for timely settlement for disputes,” said Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co. (a law firm)

Also Read

China farm, farmland, produce, crop, vegetable

Crop protection industry seeks tax cuts, R&D incentives in Union Budget

Budget

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Halwa ceremony to be held today in North Block

Budget

Epochal Budget to Dream Budget: 5 speeches that left an indelible mark

Budget 2025

What products and services may see their prices change in Budget 2025?

Stock markets, Indian markets

Markets Today: Ultratech, IndiGo Q3; Denta Water IPO ends; Trump; Budget

 
“A few proposals could simplify certain complex income calculations, reducing the number of additional forms, creating a single definition of tax year etc. If the basic exemption limit is increased, this may also do away with the tax filing requirement for a large section of people,” she said.
 
 
Tax experts say various measures could help people in filing taxes:
 
Reduction of tax slabs: The government should revise tax slabs and reduce rates for individuals earning up to Rs 15 lakh annually. This will provide relief to the middle-class, potentially increasing overall disposable income and boost consumption.
 
Increased standard deductions: A proposal to raise the standard deduction from Rs 75,000 to Rs 150,000 has gained significant traction. This change would provide taxpayers with immediate financial relief by enabling them to reduce their taxable income by offsetting everyday expenses.
 
Introduction of a direct tax code: There is speculation regarding the potential introduction of a new direct tax code to replace the Income Tax Act. Experts believe this would modernise and simplify tax compliance, but such a major change may not occur immediately.
 
“Revising the Section 80C limit is important and much-needed to encourage and promote investments in tax-saving instruments. Investment in key financial instruments like Tax-Savings FDs, PPF, etc. can help people build a corpus for the future and navigate financial uncertainties,” said Shefali Mundra, tax expert at ClearTax.
 
What will be impact of simplified tax filing
 
Reduced compliance costs: By minimising paperwork and clarifying requirements, taxpayers may find it less burdensome to file their taxes.
 
Enhanced clarity: The use of formulas and tables could demystify complex calculations, making it easier for individuals to understand their financial obligations.
 
Lower dispute rates: A clearer system may lead to fewer disputes with tax authorities, fostering a more cooperative relationship between taxpayers and the government.
 

More From This Section

Canada education, canada

Canada's cap on foreign students costs colleges Rs 8,000 cr loss: Explained

Equity Mutual Fund

Axis Mutual Fund launches scheme tracking Nifty500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

fraud

RBI asks banks to uses tool that identifies phone numbers to curb fraud

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's birthright citizenship order blocked: Here's what we know so far

Real Estate

Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur lead next wave of realty boom in emerging cities

Topics : Budget 2025 Personal Finance middle class

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon