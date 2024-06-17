CBIC campaign against frauds: Know how to protect yourself from fraud

Criminals are continually innovating, which means that fraud and its associated costs represent evolving threats that cannot be easily mitigated. Photo: Shutterstock

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Sunday issued a cautionary alert to the public, urging vigilance against fraudulent activities carried out in the name of Indian Customs. This warning follows several incidents where individuals have been duped by fraudsters posing as representatives of Indian Customs.

Tactics used by fraudsters



The CBIC has revealed that fraudsters often pose as Indian Customs officials and claim that the victim has outstanding dues or fines. The fraudsters then demand payment through various means, including online transactions or cash deposits. These scams are primarily executed using digital methods like phone calls or SMS, aiming to extract money by instilling fear of immediate penal actions.

In a statement, the CBIC noted that various incidents have come to light through news portals and social media platforms, highlighting fraudulent individuals posing as Indian Customs officers and cheating the public out of their hard-earned money across the country.

Campaign launched by CBIC to spread awareness

The CBIC has launched a public awareness campaign to combat these fraudulent activities. The campaign aims to educate the public on recognising the modus operandi of fraudsters and avoiding their schemes. The CBIC is using a multi-modal awareness campaign that includes newspaper advertisements, SMS and emails to the general public, and social media campaigns to spread awareness.

How to protect yourself from fraud

The CBIC has also issued an advisory outlining steps the public can take to avoid falling victim to these fraudulent activities:

Verify the authenticity of any calls or messages: Before taking any action, verify the authenticity of any calls or messages claiming to be from Indian Customs. All official communications from Indian Customs include a Document Identification Number (DIN), which can be verified on the CBIC’s official website.

Be cautious of suspicious calls: Be cautious of any calls or messages that seem suspicious or unusual.

Do not make any payments: Do not make any payments to anyone claiming to be from Indian Customs without verifying their authenticity.

Report suspicious activities: Report any suspicious activities or fraudulent calls to the CBIC or local authorities.