Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Acts of war and your policy: What travel insurance refuses to cover in 2026

Acts of war and your policy: What travel insurance refuses to cover in 2026

War-linked travel disruptions, evacuations and stranding costs remain largely excluded under standard travel insurance policies, experts say

Travel insurance

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:59 PM IST
The escalating Israel–Iran conflict has renewed attention on a
lesser-known reality for travellers — that standard travel insurance offers little-to-no protection against war-related disruptions.
 
Insurance experts say many travellers misunderstand the scope of coverage, often assuming that protection extends to geopolitical emergencies.
 

War risks fall outside standard insurance cover

Travel insurance policies are structured around defined contingencies rather than blanket protection.
 
“Coverage for trip cancellation, interruption or elongation is not

on an ‘all-risks’ basis. War or warlike situations are not specified contingencies under travel insurance,” said Hari Radhakrishnan, expert, Insurance Brokers Association of India.
 
Insurers also rely on broad wording to limit exposure to large-scale geopolitical risks. “Policies use inclusive language covering declared or undeclared wars, invasions or military hostilities, and anything directly or indirectly linked to such events is typically denied,” said Pradeep Funde, senior vice-president, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers.
 
 
Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, founder and managing director, Square Insurance, said insurers classify war-related situations as catastrophic and unpredictable underwriting risks.
 

Costs travellers may have to bear themselves

If conflict escalates suddenly, leading to airspace closures or evacuation situations, insurance protection may not apply.
 
Experts say travellers are unlikely to be reimbursed for:
 
· Flight cancellations or non-refundable bookings
 
·Extended hotel stays while stranded
 
·Alternative transport or rerouting expenses
 
·Emergency evacuation or repatriation
 
· Conflict-related medical treatment
 
“Medical expenses, trip extensions or baggage losses arising due to conflict escalation are generally not covered,” said Meet Kapadia, head of travel insurance, Policybazaar.
 
Funde added that even government-led evacuations or stranding costs linked to hostilities are typically excluded under Irdai-regulated policies.
 

When insurance claims may still work

Coverage may continue only if losses are unrelated to war itself.
 
“If hospitalisation is unrelated to war, such claims remain
payable,” Radhakrishnan said.
 
Kumar noted that some policies may honour claims where events are classified as terrorism, strikes or civil unrest rather than war, or where travellers purchased specialised high-risk add-ons.
 
Funde added that unrelated illnesses, such as a sudden medical
emergency while stranded, may still qualify, even though war-linked travel disruption costs remain excluded.
 

Precautions travellers should take in 2026

Experts recommend heightened due diligence before travelling to sensitive regions:
 
· Check Ministry of External Affairs advisories regularly
 
·Buy insurance well before tensions escalate
 
·Read exclusions on war, terrorism and unrest carefully
 
·Opt for medical evacuation cover
 
· Consult insurers before travelling to conflict-prone areas
 
Kapadia cautioned that travelling against official government advisories itself can result in claim rejection.
 
As geopolitical risks rise globally, experts emphasise that travel insurance should be treated as risk-specific financial protection, not a guarantee against war-driven disruptions.

