The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may allow subscribers to deposit additional money directly into their provident fund (PF) accounts using their Universal Account Numbers (UANs), without having to route contributions through their employers. The proposal could also allow third-party contributions, such as tips received by gig workers, to be credited to PF accounts.

According to news reports about the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPF, the EPFO has proposed introducing UAN-linked mechanisms for direct voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions, such as customer tips. These deposits would be made independently of traditional employer payroll systems, according to the Labour Ministry's release.

If approved, the move could give salaried employees greater flexibility in building their retirement savings and potentially extend a savings avenue to gig workers and freelancers who do not have conventional employer-backed PF arrangements.

How will direct PF contributions work?

Under the existing framework, employees can make voluntary contributions over and above their statutory PF contribution. However, such additional contributions are currently routed through the employer.

Paragraph 19 of the EPF Scheme, 2026, allows members to contribute voluntarily beyond the statutory wage ceiling. The employer is required to transfer these contributions to the EPFO through the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) mechanism.

The proposed change seeks to remove this dependency on employers by allowing members to deposit additional money directly into their UAN-linked PF accounts.

This could allow employees to put their surplus savings into their PF accounts independently, without having to coordinate with their employers or payroll departments.

What could it mean for salaried employees and gig workers?

If implemented, the proposal could offer greater flexibility to EPF members looking to build their retirement corpus.

- Salaried employees: Members could potentially deposit additional savings directly into their PF accounts, beyond their regular contributions, and earn interest on the money. The EPF interest rate was 8.25 per cent for 2025-26.

- Gig workers and freelancers: The proposed third-party micro-contribution facility could allow customer tips or other small contributions to be credited to UAN-linked accounts. This could help platform workers and freelancers build retirement savings.

- Greater control over savings: Members would no longer need to depend on employers to facilitate these additional deposits, if the proposed mechanism is implemented.

What remains unclear?

The proposal is yet to receive approval from the Labour Ministry. The necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme will be notified after approval.

Several aspects remain unresolved, including whether there will be a cap on direct contributions, how third-party payments will be verified, and whether any administrative charges will apply.

The tax treatment of these contributions is also yet to be finalised. The Labour Ministry has indicated that a corresponding amendment to the Income-tax Act is being taken up with the Ministry of Finance.

The proposal, if implemented, could make PF savings more flexible by allowing members to build their retirement corpus outside the conventional payroll contribution mechanism. However, subscribers will have to wait for the final rules to understand how the facility will work and what tax benefits, if any, will apply.