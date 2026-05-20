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Explained: You can soon withdraw PF instantly through UPI and WhatsApp

EPFO's Big Digital Upgrade: Instant PF Access Through UPI and WhatsApp

EPFO

EPFO Members Could Soon Access PF Money in Minutes Using UPI

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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More than seven crore EPFO subscribers could soon be able to withdraw their provident fund money instantly through UPI and access services on WhatsApp, in what may become one of the biggest digital upgrades to India’s retirement savings system in years.
 
 Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is taking various initiatives to improve the quality of service delivery.
 
"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
 
 
The labour ministry has been working on a project where a certain proportion of the EPF will be frozen, and a large chunk will be available for withdrawal through their bank account using Unified Payment Interface (UPI).
 
Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts.

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What will change for EPFO members?
 
Currently:
 
EPFO subscribers must submit withdrawal claims,
wait for processing,
and often deal with delays or verification issues before receiving money.
 
Under the new system:
 
subscribers will be able to view the portion of PF balance eligible for withdrawal,
transfer it directly to their bank account through UPI,
and authenticate the transaction using their linked UPI PIN.
 
Once transferred:
 
the money can be used immediately,
spent digitally,
or withdrawn through ATMs like regular bank funds.
 
For users, the biggest change is speed and convenience.
 
Instead of waiting days or weeks for claim processing, PF money could effectively become accessible through the same digital infrastructure Indians already use daily for payments and banking.
 
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been trying to resolve software glitches for the smooth implementation of this system.
 
Auto-settlement limits already increased
 
Under the auto-settlement mode, the withdrawal claims are settled electronically without manual intervention within three days of filing the application form.
 
The limit of this auto-settlement mode has already been raised to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 1 lakh.
 
This facilitates a large number of EPFO members to access their EPF money within three days for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes.
The minister informed that the EPFO has taken the initiative to use WhatsApp for enhancing outreach and streamlining member services.
 
EPFO is also coming to WhatsApp
 
EPFO has planned to use the WhatsApp platform with the objective of enhancing outreach and streamlining member services.
Under the proposed system:
 
users can simply send “Hello” to EPFO’s verified WhatsApp number,
and access services through automated chat support.
 
The platform will provide:
 
PF balance information,
last five transactions,
claim status,
grievance support,
and service guidance.
 
Importantly:
 
communication will be available in local and vernacular languages,
making the system more accessible for users across India.
 
The ministry says the WhatsApp integration is aimed at:
 
improving outreach,
reducing service friction,
and offering 24/7 automated support for repetitive queries.
The major reasons for using the WhatsApp channel for communications include its use by most mobile users.
 
Aadhaar and DBT issues may also get easier
 
The WhatsApp system will also focus on helping members resolve issues involving:
 
Aadhaar authentication,
face authentication technology,
and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) linkage problems.
 
Many EPFO subscribers currently face delays because:
 
Aadhaar is not properly linked,
bank accounts are not seeded,
or authentication processes remain incomplete.
 
The ministry says targeted WhatsApp support may help users resolve such issues faster without visiting offices physically.
 
EPFO says litigation is falling sharply
 
The government also said EPFO has been reducing long-pending litigation and grievance cases through mission-mode campaigns.
 
According to the ministry:
 
consumer court cases pending against EPFO fell from:
4,936 in April 2024
to
2,646 by March 2026.
 
Overall litigation pendency also declined from:
 
31,036 cases,
to
27,639 cases over one year.
 
Cases pending for more than 10 years reportedly dropped nearly:
 
45.4%.
 
If implemented smoothly, EPFO members may soon be able to access retirement savings almost as easily as making a UPI payment — a major behavioural shift for one of India’s largest social security systems.
 

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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