20% NPS investors are under 30 despite higher equity exposure: Report

Indians younger than 30 allocate the highest share of their National Pension System (NPS) corpus to equities but they account for just 20 per cent of total subscribers, according to Aditya Birla Sun Life(ABSL) Pension Fund Management’s data for FY26.

The data shows a structural gap in India’s retirement planning culture: Young people are willing to take risks but many are still delaying retirement investing.

According to ABSL, India’s median age is around 28 years, making it one of the world’s youngest major economies. Yet the bulk of NPS participation comes from the 30-60 age group, which accounts for 76 per cent of subscribers. By the time many individuals begin planning for retirement, they may already have lost the biggest advantage available in long-term investing — time.

Young investors are investing less, but they have more time

The contribution pattern across age groups reveals how retirement planning behaviour changes with age.

According to the data, investors below 30 contribute an average of about Rs 2,500 a month to NPS. In contrast, subscribers in the 55-60 age bracket invest close to Rs 18,000 monthly.

Part of the gap reflects income differences. Younger earners are typically earlier in their careers and have lower disposable income. However, it also points to how retirement planning is often deferred until later stages of life.

This delay can significantly affect long-term wealth creation because retirement investing depends heavily on compounding. Even small amounts invested consistently over long periods can potentially create sizeable retirement corpuses.

For instance, an investor contributing Rs 2,500 every month from age 25 may end up building a larger retirement corpus than someone investing significantly higher amounts from their mid-40s, simply because the money remains invested for a longer period.

Equity allocation among young investors is the highest

One of the more notable findings in the data is the investment pattern of younger NPS subscribers.

Investors below 30 allocate nearly 61 per cent of their NPS corpus to equities, the highest among all age groups. This suggests that younger savers are not necessarily risk-averse. Instead, they appear comfortable with long-term market-linked investing.

That is important because equity exposure has historically played a major role in long-term retirement wealth creation, especially for investors with investment horizons spanning 25 to 35 years.

However, while the risk appetite exists, participation and contribution consistency remain weak.

Financial planners argue that retirement planning in India suffers from a behavioural problem. Many individuals prioritise near-term financial goals such as buying homes, vehicles or building emergency savings, while retirement often remains a distant concern.

The structure of NPS attempts to address this challenge through mandatory lock-ins and disciplined investing. Since withdrawals are restricted until retirement age except under limited circumstances, the scheme discourages impulsive exits during market volatility or lifestyle-driven spending cycles.

Women’s participation remains low

The data also underlines another long-standing concern in India’s retirement ecosystem — low female participation.

Women account for just 23 per cent of NPS subscribers, despite the fact that women generally have longer life expectancy and may face greater financial vulnerability after retirement due to career breaks, lower lifetime earnings and lower pension coverage.

The low participation rate could have broader implications for household retirement security, especially in urban middle-class families where dual-income structures are increasingly common.

Financial experts have repeatedly pointed out that retirement planning for women cannot remain dependent solely on family assets or spouse-linked savings. Independent retirement savings become particularly important given rising life expectancy and healthcare costs.

Why starting early matters more than investing bigger amounts later

NPS remains one of the lowest-cost retirement investment products available to Indian investors. It also offers exposure to equity, corporate debt and government securities within a regulated framework.

But despite easier digital access and tax benefits, awareness and early adoption continue to lag.

The broader concern is demographic. India currently enjoys a demographic dividend because of its young population profile. However, this advantage will narrow over time as the population ages.

That makes early retirement investing increasingly important for younger workers entering the formal economy today.

The FY26 data captures this contradiction. Young investors appear willing to take market exposure and understand the potential of equities. Yet many are still not participating in retirement savings early enough or contributing consistently.

In long-term retirement planning, the biggest advantage is rarely the size of the investment alone. More often, it is the number of years the money gets to compound.