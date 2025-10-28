Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Falling for a 'card limit upgrade'? That OTP could drain your account

Falling for a 'card limit upgrade'? That OTP could drain your account

Fraudsters are tricking customers into sharing OTPs by posing as bank executives offering higher credit limits

scam, fraud, spam call

scam, fraud, spam call

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new scam is doing the rounds, targeting credit card users eager for a higher spending limit. Fraudsters are calling or messaging customers, pretending to be bank executives offering an instant increase in their card limit.
 

How the scam works

Scammers first approach cardholders claiming to be from a reputed bank. They offer to raise the card’s credit limit, citing “pre-approved eligibility” or a “special festive offer”.
 
Then comes the key step: they say an OTP (one-time password) will be sent to your registered mobile number to “authorise” the limit enhancement. The unsuspecting customer, thinking it’s a standard procedure, shares the OTP over the call.
 
 
In reality, that OTP confirms a fraudulent transaction or fund transfer, not a limit increase. Once shared, the scammers immediately use it to complete online purchases, transfer money, or even reset your card’s credentials.
 

Why it looks convincing

 
  • Calls often display genuine-looking bank names or helpline numbers.
  • Scammers may have partial details such as your name or the last four digits of your card.
  • The language and tone mimic official communication.
  • Sometimes, a fake email or SMS follows the call, reinforcing the illusion of legitimacy.

What banks say

Banks repeatedly caution customers that no OTP is ever required to increase a card limit. Official limit enhancements are done through secure channels like:

Also Read

light at night

Bright lights at night may raise heart disease and stroke risk: Study

Stock market nifty Sensex

Think you've lost old shares or dividends? IEPF portal can help you reclaim

Google fitbit ai-health coach

Google working on 'AI health coach' for better sleep, stress, and fitness

fake ORS drinks

Why ORS is in the news and what it means for child health in India

HAL, russia uac

HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

 
The bank’s mobile app or net banking, or
 
A verified customer service number listed on the bank’s website.
 
If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and report it to your bank’s helpline or cybercrime portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in).
 

How to protect yourself

  • Never share OTPs, PINs, or CVV numbers with anyone, even if the caller claims to be from your bank.
  • Ignore calls or messages promising instant benefits or upgrades.
  • Enable transaction alerts to spot unauthorised activity early.
 
If a scam occurs, contact your bank and report it to the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) within minutes.
 

The takeaway

Banks never ask for OTPs over calls, messages, or emails. If you get one claiming to “increase your limit”, treat it as a red flag, not an upgrade.  

More From This Section

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Nadiadwala Grandson buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for ₹37 cr

real estate

Luxury homes buck trend: ₹1-cr-plus homes now 62% of total sales in 2025

Tata Projects announces commencement of work on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Experion's ₹2,500-cr Gurugram bet: TATA to build 45-Storey 'Trillion'

Godrej Properties

Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project

Diwali sales

High-value festive buys rule Diwali: 42% spent over ₹50,000 on credit cards

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon