Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Federal Bank hikes FD rate to 8%, adds special tenure with high interest

Federal Bank hikes FD rate to 8%, adds special tenure with high interest

Bank has added a new tenure of 444 days, offering the highest interest rate of 7.50% for general citizens

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal Bank has recently made changes to its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, now offering rates as high as 8 per cent for senior citizens. These revisions, effective from January 10, include the introduction of a new tenure of 444 days, which provides the highest interest rates available. It is important to note that the FD rates mentioned below apply to deposits of less than Rs 3 crore.
 
The revised interest rates for Federal Bank's fixed deposits vary based on the tenure and whether the depositor is a senior citizen. For general citizens, the interest rates now range from 3 per cent to 7.50 per cent, while senior citizens can enjoy rates between 3.5 per cent and 8 per cent. The introduction of the 444-day tenure marks a notable increase from previous offerings, where the highest rate was 7.40 per cent for tenures of 777 days and 50 months.
 
 

Also Read

car loan

Planning to buy a new car? Here are the best loan rates by several banks

Infosys

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests these three stocks to buy today

Federal Bank new savings account for seniors with insurance, lounge access

Federal Bank new savings account for seniors with insurance, lounge access

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Lodha, TVS Motor: 5 rate sensitive shares to bet on ahead of RBI policy

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these 2 stocks on Nov 27

Interest rates effective from 10-01-2025 (Rates in % p.a)
    
Period Single Deposit Less than Rs 3 Crore - General Public Single Deposit Less than Rs 3 Crore - Senior Citizen
7 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50%
30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00%
46 days to 180 days 5.50% 6.00%
181 days 6.50% 7.00%
182 days to 270 days 6.25% 6.75%
271 days to less than 1 year 6.50% 7.00%
1 year 7.00% 7.50%
Above 1 year to 399 days 7.25% 7.75%
400 days 7.35% 7.85%
401 days to 443 days 7.25% 7.75%
444 days 7.50% 8.00%
445 days to less than 2 years 7.25% 7.75%
2 years to 776 days 7.15% 7.65%
777 days 7.40% 7.90%
778 days to less than 3 years 7.15% 7.65%
3 years to less than 50 months 7.10% 7.60%
50 Months 7.40% 7.90%
Above 50 months to 5 years 7.10% 7.60%
Above 5 years 6.60% 7.10%
 
Premature withdrawal policy
 
The Federal Bank has also updated its policy regarding premature withdrawals on fixed deposits. Depositors can withdraw their funds without penalty within the first 15 days, which is beneficial for those who might need immediate access to their funds. However, if withdrawals are made after this period, a penalty of one per cent on the interest earned will be applied.
 
Recently, IDBI Bank has also introduced a new specialised fixed deposit scheme, 'IDBI Chiranjeevi-Super Senior Citizen FD,' targeting customers aged 80 years and above. The 555-day tenure under this scheme offers an interest rate of 8.05 per cent per annum. The bank has also introduced appealing rates for other tenure options, including 7.90 per cent per annum for 375 days, 8.00 per cent per annum for 444 days, and 7.85 per cent per annum for 700 days.
 

More From This Section

germany, berlin

Germany's new digital visa portal offers opportunities for Indian workers

US Visa

US visa bulletin Feb 2025: EB-2, EB-3 advance for Indian green card seekers

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank unveils Chiranjeevi Super Senior Citizen FD, offers 8.5% interest

Union Budget

Budget 2025: EY, industry seek tax relief, housing, and compliance reforms

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Budget 2025: What real estate sector seeks for homebuyers under Modi 3.0

Topics : Federal Bank FD rates finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon