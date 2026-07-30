Fund review: Kotak Medium Term Fund
Fund review: Kotak Medium Term Fund
BS Web Team
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(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
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Topics : Fund Pick
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:27 PM IST