Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fund review: Kotak Medium Term Fund

Fund review: Kotak Medium Term Fund

Fund review: Kotak Medium Term Fund

fund

BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Click here to enlarge 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
  

More From This Section

women leaders

India's most influential women now command Rs 39 lakh crore in wealth

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Filed ITR early? Last-minute checks could save your refund from delays

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Mumbai's Rs 10-cr-plus home sales hit record Rs 18,512 cr; Worli leads boom

SBI CARD

SBI Card, Google Pay launch new credit card with Rs 18,000 annual rewards

Monsoon, India inflation, Consumer Price Index, Food inflation, RBI monetary policy

China, weak monsoon, AI boom: 10 trends investors should watch in H2 2026

Topics : Fund Pick

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayRedington Share PriceAdani Ports Share PriceAI Singularity ExplainedITR ReviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance