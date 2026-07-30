India's most influential women command Rs 39 trn in wealth, 84% self-made
Hurun's latest list shows India's economic power is increasingly being created-not inherited-by women, with entrepreneurs, CEOs, startup founders and creators eclipsing traditional business dynasties
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Listen to This Article
India's women are no longer just breaking glass ceilings—they are building economic empires.
The 117 women featured in the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List together represent Rs 39 trillion in enterprise value, market capitalisation and wealth. Yet the bigger story lies behind that number: 84% of these women are self-made, outnumbering those who inherited their influence by more than five to one.
For decades, India's lists of influential women were dominated by business heirs, promoter families and corporate veterans. Today, entrepreneurs, startup founders, professional CEOs, Olympic medallists, journalists, authors, digital creators and sustainability leaders occupy the same stage.The second edition of the annual Hurun list has expanded from 97 women across nine categories in 2025 to 117 women across 12 categories this year, a 21 per cent increase that mirrors the broadening definition of leadership itself. The Top Spot: India’s Leading Woman in Every Category
Source: Hurun Research Institute, 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, *New Entrant in 2025 Hurun India Rich List
Also Read
India's richest women are no longer the whole story
Business continues to dominate the upper end of the rankings.
HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra tops the Wealth Multipliers category with a net worth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, while Hindustan Unilever CEO Priya Nair heads the Professional CEOs category, leading a company valued at over Rs 5.06 lakh crore. Apollo Hospitals' Preetha Reddy and Suneeta Reddy jointly top the Veterans category with a group valuation exceeding Rs 1.21 lakh crore.
But corporate wealth is no longer the only measure of influence.
This year's list places billionaire entrepreneurs alongside athletes, journalists, social media entrepreneurs and authors, recognising leadership through valuation, readership, audience growth, sustainability impact and sporting achievement rather than a single financial metric.
The age of inherited leadership is fading
Perhaps the most telling statistic is the changing source of success.
Of the 117 women recognised this year, 98 are self-made, while only 19 built on inherited platforms.
That ratio—more than five self-made leaders for every inheritor—marks a sharp departure from India's traditional wealth narrative, where family ownership and succession historically shaped corporate leadership.
Leadership now extends far beyond the boardroom
Hurun has reorganised the list around five pillars—Culture, Startups, Wealth Creation, Value Creation and Impact.
Interestingly, Culture accounts for the largest share with 42 women (36%), ahead of Startups (28), Value Creation (19), Wealth Creation (18) and Impact (10).
That means influence is increasingly measured not only through balance sheets but also through intellectual property, public engagement, innovation and social impact.
Olympic and Paralympic medallists form the single largest category with 20 honourees, 60 per cent of whom are para-athletes.
A generation at its peak
The average woman on the list is 48 years old, but leadership now spans almost seven decades.
At one end stands 19-year-old para-archer Sheetal Devi, the youngest honouree.
At the other is 86-year-old entrepreneur Rajni Bector, founder of Cremica, demonstrating that influence today stretches from teenage sporting excellence to decades-long entrepreneurial success.
Mumbai remains India's capital of influence
Mumbai continues to dominate geographically, accounting for 26 women, nearly one in five of the entire list.
New Delhi posted the fastest growth, adding eight honourees to reach 21, while Bengaluru climbed to third with 16. Gurugram entered the top five for the first time, reflecting the rise of technology and startup-led leadership in the NCR region.
At the state level, Maharashtra leads with 31 women, followed by Delhi (21) and Karnataka (17).
Influence is increasingly digital
The report also captures how influence itself is evolving.
Independent journalist Faye D'Souza leads her category with over 22 lakh Instagram followers, while Ananya Birla recorded the fastest follower growth—276.8 per cent in one year. Celebrity chef Shipra Khanna has the largest Instagram following among all honourees at 6.29 million.
Key Takeaways from the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List
- 117 women feature in the 2026 list, up from 97 in 2025, marking a 21% year-on-year increase.
- The list has expanded from 9 categories to 12, reflecting a broader definition of women's leadership across business, sports, media and culture.
- The list brings together business leaders such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Falguni Nayar, Nisaba Godrej, Sudha Murty, Anita Dongre and Masaba Gupta, alongside sporting icons including P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu.
- Influential voices shaping public discourse—including Faye D'Souza, Barkha Dutt, Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Twinkle Khanna, Namita Thapar, Kusha Kapila and Ananya Birla—also feature on the list.
- Collectively, the honourees represent a combined enterprise value, market capitalisation and wealth of Rs 39 lakh crore, exceeding Finland's GDP.
- The average honouree is 48 years old, with the list spanning nearly seven decades, from 19 to 86 years.
- Sheetal Devi (19) is the youngest woman on the list, while Rajni Bector (86) is the oldest.
- Value Creation contributes 19 honourees, followed by Wealth Creation (18), while Impact remains the smallest pillar with 10 leaders.
- Olympic and Paralympic Medallists is the largest single category with 20 honourees, of whom 60% are para-athletes.
- Business & Leadership Highlights
- Roshni Nadar Malhotra (44) tops the Wealth Multipliers category with a net worth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore.
- Priya Nair (54) leads the Professional CEOs category, heading Hindustan Unilever, valued at over Rs 5.06 lakh crore.
- Preetha Reddy (68) and Suneeta Reddy (67) jointly top the Veterans category, backed by Apollo Hospitals' valuation of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore.
- Vaishali Nigam Sinha (56) leads the New Economy category through ReNew Power, valued at Rs 22,230 crore.
- Rajni Bector (86) tops the Heartland Founders category, with Bectors Food Specialities valued at Rs 5,650 crore.
- Meena Bindra (83) leads the Indian Fashion & Lifestyle category, with BIBA's annual revenue of Rs 758 crore.
- Tushara Shankar (46) ranks first among Social Change Makers based on sustainability score.
- Influence, Digital Reach & Education
- Faye D'Souza (44) is the most-followed independent journalist, with over 22 lakh Instagram followers.
- Ananya Birla recorded the fastest Instagram follower growth at 277% year-on-year, while Shipra Khanna has the largest Instagram following on the list with 6.29 million followers.
- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the most-followed honouree on LinkedIn, with over one million followers.
- Sudha Murty (75) tops the Authors category with the highest readership impact score.
- University of Delhi is the most represented undergraduate institution with 22 alumnae, followed by the University of Mumbai with 7.
- Broader Trends
- 98 of the 117 honourees (84%) are self-made, outnumbering inheritors by more than five to one.
- Mumbai remains India's leading hub for influential women for the second consecutive year, with 26 honourees.
- 33 women relocated across state lines to advance their careers, while 2 migrated internationally.
- Scorpio is the most common zodiac sign among the honourees, shared by 12 women.
- Avani Lekhara (24) tops the Olympic and Paralympic Medallists category with three Paralympic medal
More From This Section
Topics : Women leaders
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:15 PM IST