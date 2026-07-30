India's most influential women command Rs 39 trn in wealth, 84% self-made

India's women are no longer just breaking glass ceilings—they are building economic empires.

The 117 women featured in the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List together represent Rs 39 trillion in enterprise value, market capitalisation and wealth. Yet the bigger story lies behind that number: 84% of these women are self-made, outnumbering those who inherited their influence by more than five to one.

The Top Spot: India’s Leading Woman in Every Category Source: Hurun Research Institute, 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, *New Entrant in 2025 Hurun India Rich List For decades, India's lists of influential women were dominated by business heirs, promoter families and corporate veterans. Today, entrepreneurs, startup founders, professional CEOs, Olympic medallists, journalists, authors, digital creators and sustainability leaders occupy the same stage.The second edition of the annual Hurun list has expanded from 97 women across nine categories in 2025 to 117 women across 12 categories this year, a 21 per cent increase that mirrors the broadening definition of leadership itself.

India's richest women are no longer the whole story

Business continues to dominate the upper end of the rankings.

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra tops the Wealth Multipliers category with a net worth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, while Hindustan Unilever CEO Priya Nair heads the Professional CEOs category, leading a company valued at over Rs 5.06 lakh crore. Apollo Hospitals' Preetha Reddy and Suneeta Reddy jointly top the Veterans category with a group valuation exceeding Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

But corporate wealth is no longer the only measure of influence.

This year's list places billionaire entrepreneurs alongside athletes, journalists, social media entrepreneurs and authors, recognising leadership through valuation, readership, audience growth, sustainability impact and sporting achievement rather than a single financial metric.

The age of inherited leadership is fading

Perhaps the most telling statistic is the changing source of success.

Of the 117 women recognised this year, 98 are self-made, while only 19 built on inherited platforms.

That ratio—more than five self-made leaders for every inheritor—marks a sharp departure from India's traditional wealth narrative, where family ownership and succession historically shaped corporate leadership.

Leadership now extends far beyond the boardroom

Hurun has reorganised the list around five pillars—Culture, Startups, Wealth Creation, Value Creation and Impact.

Interestingly, Culture accounts for the largest share with 42 women (36%), ahead of Startups (28), Value Creation (19), Wealth Creation (18) and Impact (10).

That means influence is increasingly measured not only through balance sheets but also through intellectual property, public engagement, innovation and social impact.

Olympic and Paralympic medallists form the single largest category with 20 honourees, 60 per cent of whom are para-athletes.

A generation at its peak

The average woman on the list is 48 years old, but leadership now spans almost seven decades.

At one end stands 19-year-old para-archer Sheetal Devi, the youngest honouree.

At the other is 86-year-old entrepreneur Rajni Bector, founder of Cremica, demonstrating that influence today stretches from teenage sporting excellence to decades-long entrepreneurial success.

Mumbai remains India's capital of influence

Mumbai continues to dominate geographically, accounting for 26 women, nearly one in five of the entire list.

New Delhi posted the fastest growth, adding eight honourees to reach 21, while Bengaluru climbed to third with 16. Gurugram entered the top five for the first time, reflecting the rise of technology and startup-led leadership in the NCR region.

At the state level, Maharashtra leads with 31 women, followed by Delhi (21) and Karnataka (17).

Influence is increasingly digital

The report also captures how influence itself is evolving.

Key Takeaways from the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List Independent journalist Faye D'Souza leads her category with over 22 lakh Instagram followers, while Ananya Birla recorded the fastest follower growth—276.8 per cent in one year. Celebrity chef Shipra Khanna has the largest Instagram following among all honourees at 6.29 million.